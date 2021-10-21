CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechnipFMC (FTI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.06/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), versus ($0.04) reported...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Q4 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.03, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.95. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.92 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. GUIDANCE:. Crown Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amkor Technology (AMKR) Reports Q3 EPS of 74c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.74. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GUIDANCE:. Amkor Technology sees Q4 2021 EPS of $0.55-$0.75. Amkor Technology sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.37

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.37, versus $0.65 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.67, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.50. Revenue for the quarter came in at $198.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.08 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Newmarket (NEU) Reports Q3 EPS of $4.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Newmarket (NYSE: NEU) reported Q3 EPS of $4.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $622.2 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Newmarket (NEU) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HNI Corp. (HNI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

HNI Corp. (NYSE: HNI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $586.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook:. Solid consolidated growth: The Corporation expects consolidated revenue, including the impact of acquisitions, to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Crane Co. (CR) Tops Q3 EPS by 53c, Updates FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) reported Q3 EPS of $1.89, $0.53 better than the analyst estimate of $1.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $834 million versus the consensus estimate of $770.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Q3 Revenue Tops Consensus

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) reported Q3 revenue of $262.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $196.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 EPS of $2.35, versus the consensus of $1.95. Inter Parfums sees FY2021 revenue of $810...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
StreetInsider.com

Packaging Corp. (PKG) Tops Q3 EPS by 30c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Packaging Corp. (NYSE: PKG) reported Q3 EPS of $2.69, $0.30 better than the analyst estimate of $2.39. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

HealthStream (HSTM) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.05, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. GUIDANCE:. HealthStream sees FY2021 revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Tops Q3 EPS by 22c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported Q3 EPS of $1.29, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $1.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. GUIDANCE:. Medpace Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Reports Q3 FFO of $1.95

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.95, versus $1.83 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $547.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

TrueBlue (TBI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577 million versus the consensus estimate of $570.85 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Veoneer (VNE) Reports Q3 Net Sales of $391M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) Active Safety drives organic sales growth, despite 20% YoY decline in light vehicle production (LVP) Net Sales $391 million, Net sales increase 5%, Organic Sales1 increase 3% YoY. Active Safety Net Sales increase...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Universal Health (UHS) Stock Slips After Missing on Q3 EPS, Analyst Remains Cautious as Weak EBITDA Likely to Weigh on Investor Sentiment

Shares of Universal Health (NYSE: UHS) are down about 3% in pre-open Tuesday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 EPS.Revenue ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Daseke, Inc. (DSKE) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.30

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.30, versus $0.17 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $424.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $423 million.
STOCKS

