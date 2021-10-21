TechnipFMC (FTI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.06/sh

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO