‘Fear Factor Live’ stage show will not reopen at Universal Studios Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with Universal Studios Orlando have confirmed it has permanently closed one of its stage shows.

“Fear Factor Live” will not be reopening to guests at the park after originally halting performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Fear Factor” stage is currently being used for a show at Universal’s annual Halloween event, “Halloween Horror Nights.”

The attraction information page on Universal’s website now shows an image of Optimus Prime from “The Transformers” with the words, “This page has rolled out.”

Universal had previously described “Fear Factor Live” as “an extreme audience participation show, full of gravity-defying stunts, audience mayhem, and more.”

“Fear Factor Live” opened at the World Expo area of the park in 2005, and featured several stunts and volunteers picked from the audience before their performances.

The attraction was based on the stunt and challenge game show “Fear Factor,” which ran for several seasons starting in 2001.

Universal Orlando has not said what attraction will replace “Fear Factor Live.”

This announcement comes a few weeks after the theme park announced the Shrek 4-D attraction will be closing early next year.

©2021 Cox Media Group