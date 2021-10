As he did last year for the first trailer of his highly anticipated film, The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a 4K version of the second trailer for his film, a huge upgrade in visual quality over the one available on YouTube. Ahead of the new trailer, which features a ton of explosive new footage from the movie and plenty of teases about The Riddler's big plan, Reeves spoke with stars Robert Pattinson (the titular Dark Knight) and Zoe Kravitz (the all-new Catwoman), about filming the movie, the pre-production process, and what they hope fans will get out of the project. In the end though they thing most fans were there to see was the trailer, and you can watch it in glorious 4K by clicking here.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO