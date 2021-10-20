For the first time, 30% of all S&P 500 board directors are women

Talent Manager, Founder, and Angel Investor/Advisor Acharia will officially join board after BuzzFeed becomes a public company later this year. BuzzFeed, the leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce across millennial and Gen Z audiences, announced that investor and talent manager Anjula Acharia will join its board of directors. Acharia is the founder and CEO of A-Series Management & Investments, a leading firm at the forefront of merging Hollywood and tech. The company’s investment and advisory portfolio focuses on a number of consumer tech startups, including ApartmentList, Bumble, ClassPass, Clubhouse, and Yumi among many others. The company also manages globally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra. In her new board role, Acharia will bring her entrepreneurial expertise to help guide BuzzFeed’s e-commerce and licensing strategies as the company enters its next phase as a public company.

