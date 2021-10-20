CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For the first time, 30% of all S&P 500 board directors are women

By Ashton Jackson
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 companies are continuing to make strides in board diversity. Through May 2021, S&P 500 boards designated 456 new independent directors, the largest addition since 2004. Seventy-nine percent of that number are minority men and women, according to a new report by Spencer Stuart, an executive search and leadership advisory...

