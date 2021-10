While slightly above the national mark, Florida’s unemployment rate inched down to 4.9 percent in September as workers appear to have become more selective about jobs. The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday, Oct. 23, estimated the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down from 5.0 percent in August. The rate was down 2.3 percentage points from September 2020, when the state was completing its reopening after COVID-19 pandemic closings that began in March 2020.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO