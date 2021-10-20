Newly-single Sadie Frost reunites with ex-husband Gary Kemp and his wife Lauren at Quant premiere... after split from businessman Darren Strowger

Sadie Frost proved she was the friendliest of exes with her ex-husband Gary Kemp on Wednesday night.

The actress, 56, was supported by the Spandau Ballet musician and his wife Lauren at the premiere of her new film documentary Quant at The Everyman Chelsea.

The reunion comes after Sadie revealed earlier this week she had split from her partner of eight years, businessman Darren Strowger.

Sadie exuded elegance in a one shoulder pleated gold gown which swept the floor as she posed for photos with Gary, 62, and Lauren, 43.

The trio beamed for the camera with Sadie and Gary's son Finley also joining them for a snap with a glass of Prosecco in hand.

Sadie was 16 and dancing in a music video when she met Gary in 1981. They married when she was 22, shortly before her 23rd birthday, on 7 May 1988.

Their son, Finlay, was born in 1990. The couple were married for five years and divorced on 19 August 1995.

The actress went on to marry Jude Law in 1997 but, after welcoming three children together, they divorced in 2003.

Gary, meanwhile, married costume designer Lauren in 2003 and they went on to have three sons: Milo Wolf, 17, Kit, 12, and Rex, nine.

Sadie was heavily supported by her family, including her four children for the screening after her split from Darren.

The mother-of-four told Stella Magazine this week there was 'no drama or stress' in the 'amicable' split, and is embracing the single life and the change to focus on herself, after decades of being in relationships and raising her children.

'I’ve decided to spend time on my own because of all my life changes, because of work, and the house. I want to live the life I want to live,' Frost said.

'Maybe it sounds incredibly selfish, but my kids are finally [at an age where] I don’t have to worry about them – and I’m on a mission for me.'

She added she is single and not dating, but has no regrets about her past relationships.

'I’ve been in relationships for a long time and I’m quite happy being on my own right now. It feels really good,' she said.

Sadie said she is on good terms with both her ex husbands, and has focused on co-parenting effectively.

Guests made it from the Everyman Chelsea to the nearby newly reopened venue The Chelsea Pig for the afterparty during torrential London downpours.

The venue - that has been decked out by globally renowned interior designer Timothy Oulton - ensured the party continued for newly single Sadie and her family and friends.

The film Quant chronicles the life of 1960s fashion designer Mary Quant and went into production in January 2020.

Sadie recently told Variety: 'We lost a lot of our older interviewees in the end because of COVID. I was like, "I'm never going to be able to ever get that dream line-up ever again."

Admitting at one point she thought the picture would never be finished, she said, 'Every time the lockdown restrictions lifted, I'd have to rush over to see somebody with a microphone.'

Two marriages, two toyboys and a fiery relationship with Kylie's ex: A rundown of Sadie Frost's colourful love life

THE MARRIAGES

Gary Kemp - 1988 - 1995

Sadie Frost married Spandau ballet singer Gary Kemp in 1988 when she was 22.

The pair remained together for seven years, and had their son Finlay Monroe, who is now 31, in 1990.

They divorced in 1995 after separating in 1993.

Sadie left Kemp to be with Jude Law, whom she'd met on the set of Shopping a year before, and the split allegedly left Kemp 'devastated.'

Jude Law - 1994 - 2003

Jude and her started a passionate relationship, and had their first son Rafferty, now 25, in 1996. They were married in 1997.

Law and Frost had three children in total: Rafferty, their model daughter Iris, who is 20 and their youngest son Rudy, whom they had shortly before their split.

Frost cited Law's 'unreasonable behaviour' as the reason for their 2003 separation, which was followed by their divorce the same year.

Later, in her book Crazy Days, Frost said depression was the biggest factor behind the couple's break-up.

She also said Law, with whom she lived in Primrose Hill, North London, was the 'love of her life.

THE BOYFRIENDS

Jackson Scott - 2003 - 2005

Right after her divorce from Law, she dated Jackson Scott, 24 at the time, who was a flamenco guitarist.

At the time, a spokesperson for Sadie said she was a mother-of-four and that she and Jackson were at very different times in their lives.

The split was reportedly amicable.

Andy Jones - 2005 - 2009

From 2005 to 2009 she was in a relationship with Welsh actor Andy Jones.

The pair reportedly met on a blind date in 2005, and their relationship was very on-and-0ff, with them splitting and getting back together several times.

It was reported the couple split because Jones, who was only 24, was 'too green' to handle Sadie's star-studded set of friends, which includes Kate Moss and Jude Law.

James Gooding - 2012 - 2013

Frost and Gooding dated from 2012 to 2013, and had a rocky bump where Sadie was cautioned for assaulting the model in October 2012.

Sources said Frost was convinced Gooding was still in love with his ex-Kylie Minogue.

They split in 2013, and their separation was a 'sore' subject for Frost at the time.

Her latest long-term relationship was with businessman Darren Strowger, who had two children of his own.

The pair, dated for six years from 2015 to 2021, and recently split. They never lived together, with independent Sadie saying she liked to have her own space.

They were neighbours and did share a house together during the lockdown of 2020.

FLINGS

Sadie also was credited with flings that didn't last long, including a two-months affair in 2007 with Kristian Karr - who left her for Pixie Gedolf, and had an alleged fling with presenter Alex Zane in 2006.