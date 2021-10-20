Kay Ivey awards nearly $2.8 million to state’s homeless programs

City excelled in embracing county’s homelessness program. I know there have been many forums and conversations in Federal Way about King County taking over the Extended Stay Hotel, which will be used to house carefully screened homeless people. I think that Mayor Jim Ferrell and the FW City Council excelled in embracing this program, and worked with the county to assist people into shelter like this. We need to remember that these folks were just like us before they lost their homes, and that they come from all walks of life and all races, and that them being on the street has more to do with the loss the U.S. “safety net” and the costs of housing than it does anything else. When Ronald Reagan was President, he cut the public housing funds running through HUD by 60%, which crippled construction of new housing and delayed maintenance on existing public housing… and it has never really been restored.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO