Homeless

Kay Ivey awards nearly $2.8 million to state’s homeless programs

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kay Ivey awarded nearly $2.8 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless to obtain shelter and other related services. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human...

altoday.com

