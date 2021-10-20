CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Hillwood, drone delivery service provider to begin operation at Frisco Station

By FWBP Staff
fortworthbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook to the skies. Hillwood announced Oct. 20 that Wing, one of the...

fortworthbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

fortworthinc.com

Hillwood, Wing Partner to Launch First Commercial Drone Delivery Service in a Major U.S. Metro Area

A Fort Worth company is front and center of a first-in-commercial drone delivery service. Hillwood announced Wednesday that Wing, a leader in commercial drone delivery as one of the country’s first providers, will operate a drone delivery facility at Frisco Station as part of a first-of-its-kind commercial service for a major U.S. metropolitan area.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSLS

Christiansburg drone delivery service expands into Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Tx. – The first drone delivery hub in the U.S. is expanding from Christiansburg to Texas. This expansion comes two years after the launch of the delivery service in Christiansburg. Wing is launching a new model of drone delivery in Texas that will allow delivery into densely-populated metropolitan...
TEXAS STATE
The Verge

Alphabet’s Wing is bringing its drone delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth

Drones will soon be buzzing overhead in Dallas-Fort Worth, bearing small containers filled with Tylenol and Band-Aids. Wing, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet, is bringing its drone delivery service to the Texas city, its first densely populated market. Wing is starting small, making deliveries from just one Walgreens...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mac Observer

Airborne Drone Deliveries to Start in Dallas-Fort Worth

Anybody want their prescriptions airlifted to them? Walgreens customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have that option soon. Alphabet-owned drone deployment system Wing has partnered with the drug store chain to make drone deliveries a reality. The drone flights have been in testing out of Fort Worth-based Hillwoods Alliance Texas Flight Test Center. In the coming weeks, the drones will launch from Walgreens parking lots. The’ll initially deliver to a portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth region including Frisco and Little Elm. If successful, the companies plan to roll the drone deliveries out even further after a few months. Alphabet says businesses can also deploy the drones from rooftops or next to buildings. UPS began testing drone delivery in 2018. The company has recently used drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, but this is yet another commercial application of the technology.
DALLAS, TX
Frisco, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Delivery drones will soon be flying around Frisco

Retail orders will soon be delivered on the lawns of Frisco residents by air. Drone-based delivery company Wing, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, announced on Oct. 20 a partnership with Walgreens to bring the unconventional delivery model to densely populated metropolitan areas in the country. The first operation will soon be set up at an unspecified, Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, and will serve parts of Frisco and Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
Culpeper Star Exponent

Wing announces new drone delivery service in Texas; Virginia hub to continue

Wing, the Google subsidiary that operates the drone delivery hub in Christiansburg, announced Wednesday that a new system will be used in more densely populated areas—the first to be in the Dallas, Texas, area. The announcement does not impact the current delivery system in Christiansburg, according to a Wing spokesman.
CBS Chicago

Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is being tested in Dallas Fort Worth. The operation will be the first major U.S. city with drone delivery service.
BUSINESS
US105

Technology and Innovation: Texas Drone Delivery On The Way

The future is now, and two lucky cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas will get their first glimpse at a whole new delivery system. According to a report from Wing, the world’s first on-demand drone delivery service is coming to Walgreens, who will be the first U.S. retailer to provide delivery via drone.
ELECTRONICS
dmagazine.com

Alphabet and Walgreens Are Launching Drone Delivery in Frisco

You know Alphabet as the parent company of Google. It also has a little outfit called Wing that is in the drone delivery business. Today Wing announced that it’ll be flying delivery drones from a Walgreens in Frisco. This will be the first major U.S. metro area, and the largest one in the world (according to Wing), to get residential drone delivery.
FRISCO, TX
Aviation Week

Mesa Deal Boosts Prospects For Drone Deliveries

Flirtey conducted the first FAA-approved drone delivery in 2015, and now the startup has secured its first order from a U.S. scheduled airline. Regional carrier Mesa Air Group has ordered an initial four Flirtey Eagle delivery drones and an option for an additional 500 aircraft. Mesa and Flirtey... Subscription Required.
uasweekly.com

Drone Delivery Canada project with UBC commercially operational

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that effective October 18th, 2021, its University of British Columbia (“UBC”) drone delivery solution at the Stellat’en First Nation for UBC’s ‘Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative’ (“DTI”) program is commercially operational. The term of the project is 12 months. The project enables...
vt.edu

Drone delivery turns two

On a bright fall day two years ago, with three short drone flights, Christiansburg, Virginia became a test case for one vision of the future of aviation. Those three flights kicked off a drone delivery service that capped years of research and testing by the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership (MAAP), an FAA-designated drone test site, and Wing, the drone delivery arm of Google parent company Alphabet. For anyone following the progress of drone integration in the U.S., it was a pivotal achievement. But it’s what happened in the two years since that has been the real victory for this technology, and for Virginia Tech and Wing’s approach to it.
ELECTRONICS
KTVN.com

Reno-Based Flirtey Partners With Mesa Airlines to Move Into Drone Food Delivery Service

Reno-based Flirtey is partnering with Mesa Air Group, Inc. to become the first airline to launch a drone delivery business in the U.S., with a focus on food delivery. The immediate goal of the partnership is to conduct commercial drone deliveries in the food and beverage market in the U.S. The parties plan to expand the drone delivery service in the U.S. and New Zealand.
uasweekly.com

ANRA Enters Japanese Market with Drone Delivery

ANRA Technologies, a leader in integrated airspace, mission management and delivery systems for uncrewed aircraft, today announced its engagement in live drone flights over Japan, showcasing its airspace management and drone delivery software platforms as part of a project led by NEDO (National Institute of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) to develop a drone traffic management system for multiple drone operators to fly in the same airspace safely.
suasnews.com

Flytrex Expands On-Demand Drone Food Delivery Service to Holly Springs, North Carolina

Flytrex, a leader in on-demand drone delivery for food and retail, today announced the expansion of its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, North Carolina. In partnership with Causey Aviation Unmanned, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), The Town of Holly Springs, and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Flytrex has begun delivering food orders via drone in partnership with Brinker International (home of Chili’s® Grill & Bar, It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Little Italy) at the Holly Springs Towne Center to front and backyards in the neighborhood of Forest Springs. Flytrex’s newest service caters to dozens of households in the area who have opted into the service. Flytrex will conduct all flights under Part 107, within visual line of sight, maintaining the highest safety standards.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
dronedj.com

Lungs take flight as delivery drone creates medical history

Almost 38 years ago, the world’s first successful lung transplant was performed at Canada’s Toronto General Hospital. Now, that same hospital has become part of a new chapter in medical history by receiving the world’s first set of lungs to be delivered via a drone. The feat was made possible...
ELECTRONICS

