Annual Junk-Tiquen in the Burg returns to the fairgrounds

By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite local treasure hunt was back in action Saturday, as throngs of people searched for items to take home from the twice-annual Junk-Tiquen in the Burg event. The event, normally held in fall and spring was cancelled along with most others during the pandemic. The venue was changed from the...

