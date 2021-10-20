Annual Junk-Tiquen in the Burg returns to the fairgrounds

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – While the 2021 fair has come and gone, the Meigs County Fairgrounds have been a hub of activity with several events taking place. Something new for the fairgrounds this year was a haunted house. Organizers had the idea of creating a fun event in the area while also helping with a good cause, Bitanga’s Breakathon which this year focuses on creating a fund for heart screening clinics for local students. In four short days, Scare at the Meigs County Fair was created. The haunted house was held inside the junior fair display building. Attendees made their way through the spooky building greeted by animatronics, props, and people whose goal was to give a little scare to those who were brave enough to walk through. The haunted house was originally set up to run one weekend but because of the demand, two more days were added the following weekend. Event organizers report that nearly 1,000 people went through the haunted house. The proceeds from this event are being split with half going to Bitanga’s Breakathon and the other to the Meigs County Fair Board. Organizers plan to make this an annual event and look forward to seeing everyone next year.

