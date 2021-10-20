CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Semiconductor Company Monolithic Power Systems Taps Latham in Trade Secret Suit Against Former Product Marketing Manager

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatham & Watkins filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of analog semiconductor company Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

King & Spalding Defends Insurance Company in Proposed Data Breach Class Action

Attorneys at King & Spalding on Monday removed a data breach class action against Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kazerouni Law Group and Blood Hurst & O’Reardon, is over the recent cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personal information of millions of individuals. The case is 3:21-cv-08301, May v. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
LAW
Law.com

Morrison & Foerster Reps UPS and AAA in Suit Over Arbitration Judgement

Morrison & Foerster on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPS and American Arbitration Association to California Central District Court. The suit, over an arbitration judgment involving alleged shipments made with fraudulently obtained labels created under false UPS accounts, was filed by Jiahui (David) Shen and Shipgadget Corp. The case is 2:21-cv-08446, Shen et al v. United Parcel Service et al.
LAW
cdcgamingreports.com

PointsBet taps former Facebook, Netflix exec as chief U.S. marketing officer

Living up to its outsider status and perhaps looking to create a new status quo for social media when it comes to sports betting, Australian-based PointsBet tapped former Facebook and Netflix executive Kyle Christensen as its U.S. chief marketing officer on Tuesday. Christensen has nearly 20 years of marketing experience...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Secret#Product Marketing#Semiconductor#Taps#Latham Watkins#Law Com Radar
Law.com

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanely Accused of Using Confidential Information to Sell Shares of Chinese Music Platform

Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley were slapped with a securities class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over insider trading claims. The lawsuit, brought by Scott + Scott and other law firms, accuses the defendants of improperly selling shares of online retailer Tencent Music Entertainment Group based on confidential information in order to avoid billions of dollars in losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-08752, Merson v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc et al.
MUSIC
Law.com

Ince Group Acquires Its Own Corporate Adviser For £10M

U.K.-listed law firm The Ince Group has acquired its own corporate adviser in the group’s latest foray outside of the legal sector. The all share agreement with Arden Partners, announced on the London Stock Exchange, means Ince once again expands its portfolio of companies and follows the launch of ‘Ince Corporate Finance’ earlier in 2021.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Digital Payments Processor, Square, Faces Shareholder Suit Following Proposed $29 Billion Acquisition

Square Inc., the digital payments processor, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over its proposed acquisition of Afterpay Limited for $29 billion. The lawsuit was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04665, Shumacker v. Square, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Stevens & Lee Sues on Behalf of Company Seeking To Recoup for Unpaid Housekeeping Services

Stevens & Lee filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Healthcare Services Group Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Bornemann Operating Company LLC for alleged nonpayment of invoices for housekeeping services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-04666, Healthcare Services Group Inc. v. Bornemann Operating Company LLC.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Law.com

McKesson Claims It Overpaid Florida Company For N95 Masks, Didn't Get Refund

Buchalter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of McKesson Global Sourcing Ltd. The suit pursues claims against medical equipment manufacturer M.C. Johnson Co. Inc., who is alleged to have failed to refund McKesson for overpayment for N95 masks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-00782, McKesson Global Sourcing Ltd. v. M.C. Johnson Co. Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Peter Torcicollo to Succeed Dunican as Gibbons Managing Partner

Peter J. Torcicollo, a 28-year Gibbons veteran who has been key to the firm’s hiring strategy, and who’s current co-chair of the firm’s commercial and criminal litigation group, has been tapped to become the firm’s next managing director. Torcicollo will fill half the current role of Patrick C. Dunican Jr.,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

How This Communications Company Says it is Tapping Potential in the Small and Midsize Business Market

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The coronavirus pandemic flipped how businesses are run. Companies of all sizes that stayed afloat during the COVID-19 wave are those that adopted cloud-IT solutions as part of their daily workflow — digital migration as it is called. Despite the pandemic calming down in most parts of the world, companies are still flocking to cloud solutions, having seen its massive benefits.
ECONOMY
NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Sontiq, a Nottingham-based identity security company, on Monday announced the addition of Walter Hoffman as vice president of public sector sales. An experienced public sector sales executive, Hoffman will help expand Sontiq’s work with government, education, and other public sector entities around personal identity protection, breach readiness, and breach response. During his 30-year career, Hoffman increased government market share … Continue reading "Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team" The post Nottingham-based Sontiq appoints head of public sector sales team appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
chatsports.com

Smart Plantation Management Systems Market to Watch: Robert Bosch,Deere & Company,Netafim,Synelixis Solutions,DTN

The Latest Released Smart Plantation Management Systems Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Plantation Management Systems market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Smart Plantation Management Systems market.
MARKETS
Law.com

New Suit By GNC Accused Company of Selling Its Unauthorized Products on Amazon

GNC Holdings, the seller of health and nutrition products, sued CC & PW Trading Inc. Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over trademark claims. The lawsuit, filed by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, accuses the defendant of selling GNC nutritional supplements on Amazon without authorization. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01398, GNC Holdings LLC v. CC & PW Trading Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Another Major Retailer Hit With Patent Suit Over Online Product Rating System

Target was slapped with a patent lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts one patent related to Target’s online product rating system, was brought by Ramey & Schwaller on behalf of Linfo IP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:21-cv-01075, Linfo IP LLC v. Target Corporation.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Notable Apollo Global Management Insider Trades $12M In Company Stock

Joshua Harris, Director at Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Joshua Harris exercised options to purchase 192,246 Apollo Global Management shares for $0 on October 15. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $65.95 to $68.13 to raise a total of $12,902,312 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Law.com

Texas Patent Suit Points Finger at CVS's Online Product Rating System

CVS Pharmacy was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit, which asserts one patent related to CVS’s online product rating system, was filed by Ramey & Schwaller on behalf of Linfo IP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:21-cv-01074, Linfo IP LLC v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc.
BUSINESS
towardsdatascience.com

Production Planning and Resource Management of Manufacturing Systems in Python

Efficient supply chains, production planning, and resource allocation management are more important than ever. Python is a fantastic platform to model our needs and constraints, and can even visualize our schedule for cascading communications. It’s no secret that supply chain management is one of the biggest areas of focus for...
SOFTWARE
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Former Theranos product manager on the stand

SAN JOSE - A dermatologist-turned-lab-director, who briefly oversaw Theranos’ testing lab, resumed his testimony before a senior product manager took the stand in the federal fraud trail against the company’s former CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday. Dr. Sunil Dhawan – the short-term lab director -- testified in the morning before...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy