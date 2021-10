TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law restricting Texas’ transgender student-athletes from playing on K-12 school sports teams that align with their gender identity. House Bill 25, authored by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, will require student athletes who compete in interscholastic competition to play on sports teams that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate at or near their time of birth. It goes into effect Jan. 18. “I’m excited that we have the opportunity today to stand up for our daughters, granddaughters, and all our Texas girls,” Swanson told CBS 11. There are more than...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO