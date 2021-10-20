Browns' David Njoku: Cleared for TNF

(Line: -2, O/U: 41.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 27-26-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$1,860 from a straight $110 bet. In that same period, however, Denver posted positive ATS marks as the betting underdog (20-14, $460), being on the road (15-12, $180) and playing in the Eastern Time Zone (8-5, $250). The numbers for 2021 are somewhat bland, with the Broncos owning a 3-3 ATS record (minus-$30), 2-1 ATS on the road ($90), and 2-3 versus AFC opponents (minus-$130). Citing another notable trend, Denver has a 10-2 ATS record in its last 12 games when that week's opponent lost the previous game ($780). After six weeks of play, the Broncos offense ranks 13th in total offense (averaging 368.3 yards per week), 13th in passing offense (250.8 yards per game), 14th in rushing offense (117.5 ground yards per week), and 22nd in scoring offense (21.0 points per game).

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO