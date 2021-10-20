CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Maskless NYC cops push man out of subway station ‘after he told them to wear one’

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOtu6_0cXQAeEy00

A recent video went viral on Twitter showing two New York Police Department officers pushing a man out of a New York City subway station, causing fury on social media.

In the video, recorded by an onlooker, Andy Gilbert is pushed by cops after he reportedly asked them where their masks were.

The male cop pushes Gilbert away from the subway platform at 8th Street station with the aid of his female police partner. The female officer helped to push the emergency gate open, as shown in the video.

“I kept asking why aren’t you wearing a mask. Eventually, he said I was being disruptive,” Gilbert told The New York Post.

“He said, ‘If you’re not going to ride the train, you can get out’.”

Gilbert claimed that he spoke with the cops for a couple of minutes before they pushed him out. “Sorry, I can’t hear through your mask,” said the male officer, who initially claimed he couldn’t follow what Gilbert was saying.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Face masks are required on all public transit, by law.

Violations can result in a fine of up to $50. After the officer grabbed Gilbert to shove him out, the woman who videotaped the disturbance stated she witnessed the cops refuse to listen to Gilbert and started filming the situation on her phone.

People on Twitter were outraged to see people who have taken on the job to protect others from harm could be negligent. Check out those responses below.

At a recent press conference pertaining to the incident, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that it was “absolutely inexcusable.”

“I’ve been the first to defend officers. I think many of you know that. I’m also the first to call out wrong when it’s wrong. Absolutely inexcusable,” he said.

“There’s no excuse for what I saw in that video; we’re better than that,” he continued.

Commissioner Shea further noted that no one would be fired or suspended over the incident, but he isn’t “attempting” to downplay the situation.

The NYPD’s Covid-19 vaccination rate is 69 per cent, which is lower than the city average.

The department protocols mandate mask usage for cops on the job. But if they don’t wear one, they will be disciplined.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
crimevoice.com

43-year-old Baby had a warrant

Originally published as a Merced Police Department Facebook post – “Merced – Officer Bolanos contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of N. Hwy 59 on 10/15/21. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jody Potter (32) and the passenger. (43). Moreno had a warrant...
MERCED, CA
PIX11

Attacker shoves man onto tracks in Brooklyn subway station

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — An attacker shoved a man off the platform in a Brooklyn subway station, breaking the man’s leg, police said Sunday. The 52-year-old victim was on the platform inside the Bushwick Avenue/Aberdeen Street Station on Saturday when a man demanded his property around 4:15 a.m., officials said. The victim resisted and the two […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined following George Floyd protests says police watchdog

More than five dozen NYPD officers should be disciplined, and some possibly sacked, for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests of 2020, a police watchdog has said.Demonstrations were held in numerous cities including New York, following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man accused of passing a fake $20 note, by a police officer in May 2020.New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) has condemned the NYPD’s aggressive response to the protests, during which officers were recorded using violence to control peaceful crowds.Police were filmed beating and roughhousing protesters, some of whom said they were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

Viral Video Shows Unmasked NYPD Officer Pushing Masked Commuter Out Of Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating internally after a video has gone viral showing an unmasked officer pushing a masked commuter out of a subway station. Face coverings have been required in the public transit system citywide since last year, but the commuter in the video told CBS2’s Ali Bauman he sees many police officers not following that rule in the subways and claims when he asked an officer to put on a mask, things quickly escalated. Cell phone video taken Tuesday morning shows an unmasked NYPD officer pushing a masked commuter out of the Eighth Street subway station and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York Post

Cops release footage of man suspected in NYC subway stab

Cops have released footage of a man suspected of recently knifing another guy in a Greenwich Village subway station after a squabble out on the street. The 26-year-old victim was with a group of people outside a convenience store on West Third Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan around 4 a.m. Oct. 2 when the suspect said something to a woman in the group, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Gilbert
Daily Mail

Moment NYPD cops bundle commuter off Manhattan subway platform after he confronted them for breaking the law by failing to wear face masks: Officers face internal investigation

Two New York City police officers are under investigation after video surfaced of one of them shoving a rider out of a subway platform for allegedly asking them to wear a mask Tuesday morning. Andrew Gilbert says he was on his way to work when he saw the unmasked officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York City Subway#The New York Post
New York Post

Man, 23, struck in head with glass bottle in NYC subway station: cops

A deranged attacker hit a 23-year-old man in the head with a glass bottle inside a Manhattan subway station, cops said Tuesday. The apparently random, unprovoked altercation happened on the 1 train platform at 28th Street in Chelsea around 11:40 p.m. Monday, authorities said. The suspect inexplicably confronted the victim,...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Cops bust suspect for rush-hour subway shooting in NYC

The man who allegedly shot a straphanger during an attempted mugging in the Union Square subway station was arrested Tuesday when he robbed a bank and returned to that station — wearing the same shoes, authorities and law enforcement sources said. The suspect was nabbed on a southbound R train...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbslocal.com

NYPD: Man Shot Inside Union Square Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway shooting in Manhattan on Monday afternoon left one man injured and a train full of passengers shocked. Police say it all started with an attempted robbery, CBS2’s Cory James reported. It was a chaotic and frightening ride for passengers on board the northbound N...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Why did unmasked cops kick a person off the subway just for asking them to follow the rules? | Column

As police misbehavior goes, it was a small thing. No one was killed, or shot, or even arrested. But in a sense, that gives it all the more impact. Shorn of the distracting emotionalism of bloodshed or false arrest, last week’s video recording of an incident between a subway rider and two New York City Police officers provides a clear and unmistakable view of the high-handed arrogance that too often masquerades as policing.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Indy100

Indy100

105K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy