CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Man Takes A Shovel, Rips Out Metal Fencing At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial In Irving

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOFtg_0cXQAW8200

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are investigating after surveillance footage caught a man causing extensive damage to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Thomas Jefferson Park on Oct. 2.

The memorial, located at 1200 N Meadow Creek Dr. was damaged just after 1 a.m. The footage shows the man hitting the walls with what appears to be a hammer. He also walks casually holding some metal fencing he apparently ripped up. He’s also shown hitting the door with a big, metal shovel. In the video, the man doesn’t appear too concerned. He kind of mills around, committing one act of vandalism after another with ease. Police said he also caused damage at the Verizon Headquarters located at 600 Hidden Ridge later that afternoon.

Additionally, police said between the times that both offenses took place, the suspect is believed to have been responsible for damage to two vehicles in nearby apartment communities.

If you recognize him, please contact Investigator Cloud (972) 721.3535 (24 hrs: (972)273-1010) or ECloud@cityofirving.org and reference case 21-22326. Additionally, you can submit tips to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Video Shows Women Kidnapping Toddler From Garland Hotel

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland investigators are asking for the public’s help finding two of three women who kidnapped a toddler who was almost 2 years old, ripping him from his mother’s arm as she fought to hold on to him. Have you seen Romeisha Brown, 28? Call police if so. (credit: Garland Police Department) It happened on Sunday, October 17 just before 1 a.m. at a motel in the 1800 block of Northwest Highway. Police said the child’s mother opened the door to her motel room, thinking a friend was knocking. Instead, three women — Lashonda Price, Romeisha Brown, 28, and an...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Denton Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A road rage shooting in Denton has left one person seriously hurt. According to police, it happened just after 1:30 p.m. Friday on Fort Worth Drive east of I-35E. The victim went into a nearby restaurant for help and was then taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said.   Denton shooting investigation (Chopper 11) “All parties are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time,” a police spokesman said. There was no immediate word what led up to the shooting.  
DENTON, TX
CBS New York

NYPD: Micah Beals Charged With Criminal Mischief In George Floyd Statue Vandalism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the man seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue in Union Square is under arrest. Police say 37-year-old Micah Beals has been charged with criminal mischief. ⚠️ARREST UPDATE for George Floyd Statue vandalism. Arrested:Beals, MicahMale, 37Manhattan Charges:Criminal Mischief 2nd @NYPDShea @NYPDDetectives @NYPDnews @NYPD13Pct @NYCParks @NYPDPBMS https://t.co/Kf8brfJnTs — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 25, 2021 The vandalism was caught on camera October 3. Video showed the suspect riding a skateboard and throwing gray paint onto the statue. The 6 foot sculpture was also vandalized back in June, days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Woman Involved In South LA Crash Shot And Killed Minutes After Shooting Just Blocks Away

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman involved in a three-car crash was shot and killed Wednesday, just a few blocks from another shooting in South Los Angeles. (credit: CBS) The collision happened at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro just after 11 a.m. Three cars were apparently involved in the crash, and several bullet holes were seen in the windshield of a maroon car. “It just happened so quick, a car flew by me and crashed and then a second comes right behind and crashes,” said a male witness who did not want to be identified. He added that after that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Thomas Jefferson
CBS DFW

Attorney: Alleged Timberview High School Shooter Timothy Simpkins Was Severely Bullied

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The attorney representing alleged Timberview High School shooter Timothy Simpkins,18, pushed back Monday, Oct. 25 against assertions from police that bullying had nothing to do with the incident. At a news conference in Dallas, attorneys for Timothy Simpkins said they had extensive evidence of “pervasive bullying” at the high school. They also said they have set up a bullying hotline for parents to call in with more reports of possibly bullying. The statements follow comments from Arlington Police Chief Al Jones at a safety and security town hall meeting last week with Mansfield ISD, that he could not say...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Department Investigating After Anthony Dixon, 19, Killed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of Anthony Diante Dixon, 19. He was killed on Oct. 22. Anthony Dixon (credit: CBS 11 News) “This is hard for us to accept because we don’t understand why,” Dixon’s Aunt told CBS 11. “Nobody should ever have to feel like this.” Dixon was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Silver Drive, police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and him deceased at the scene. According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. Anyone has information about this homicide is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.    
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

‘Sad And Horrific’: Texas Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering His Mother

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A homicide investigation is underway after deputies near Houston said a welfare check led to the grisly discovery of a dismembered body in a crate. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check Thursday morning, Oct. 20 after family members said they hadn’t heard from a 72-year-old woman since Tuesday, KTRK-TV reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Rips#Vandalism#Metal
CBS DFW

Man Wanted For Allegedly Attacking CVS Employee At Dallas Store Arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked an employee at the CVS at 7203 Skillman Street on Saturday, Oct. 23, leaving her in critical condition. Daveyon Miles, 23, is in custody facing an aggravated assault charge. Daveyon Miles mugshot (Dallas County Jail) Officers responded to the store around 5:15 p.m. Saturday regarding a disturbance. They determined the suspect in the surveillance video below “committed an unprovoked attack on a 63-year-old employee.”  
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

Man shot to death, found near fence in Dayton

Dayton police are searching for whoever shot a man who was found dead lying by a fence Monday afternoon. Rolando Shoecraft, 21, of Dayton, was found in the 1900 block of Gilsey Avenue around 11:30 a.m. “I was looking for housing and there is like a guy laying here,” a...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Searching For Man Who Shot 2 Victims After Argument On Royal Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a man they say shot two people on October 23. Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Perez, #10407 at 214-671-4735 or yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com. (credit: Dallas Police Department) The men, both 31 years old, were shot in the 2900 block of Royal Lane. Police said they argued with the suspect before he shot them. The shooter is described as Black, between 25 – 30 years old, 5’9” tall with a medium build. He fled the location in a gray 4-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai. The two victims from the shooting are in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

MPD Officer Brian Cummings’ First Court Appearance Scheduled In Crash That Killed Leneal Frazier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings will make his first court appearance in November after being charged in a collision that killed 40-year-old Leneal Frazier earlier this year. According to court documents, Cummings will make the appearance via Zoom at the Hennepin County District Court on the afternoon of Nov. 9. (credit: Hennepin County) On Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Cummings faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide. MORE: MPD Officer Brian Cummings Charged In Collision That Killed Leneal Frazier According to the criminal complaint, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Video shows former US Marine disarming would-be robber in seconds

Surveillance footage of a thwarted robbery in Arizona looks more like a clip from an action movie.At about 4.30am on 20 October, three masked men entered a Chevron gas station in Yuma, Arizona. One of them pointed a gun at the cashier, apparently trying to initiate a robbery.Unfortunately for the gunman, the customer standing next to him was a former US Marine. Immediately, the veteran grabbed the gun and tackled the suspect, pinning him down until police arrived. Meanwhile, the other two suspects fled.The whole dramatic confrontation, which took just eight seconds, was all captured by a store security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
81K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy