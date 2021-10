The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that it is adding an online dashboard of COVID-19 cases among children ranging in age from under 1 to 17 years old. The department said the move was in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state since the end of the summer due to the spread of the Delta variant. Since March 2020, VDH reports there have been 127,997 COVID-19 cases among children ages 0 to 17 years, 380 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO