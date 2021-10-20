CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Terrorism threat to UK lawmakers substantial after colleague murder -Patel

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – British interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the terrorism threat level to members of parliament was now deemed substantial, days after lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death at a public meeting in his constituency. It means the direct threat to politicians is the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EU urges Israel to stop settlement construction after new tenders

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday called on Israel to halt settlement construction and not go ahead with tenders for about 1,300 new settlement homes in the occupied West Bank that were announced over the weekend. "Settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle...
MIDDLE EAST
arcamax.com

UK lawmaker's murder called terrorism as safety review is ordered

LONDON — U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered a review of police security for members of Parliament after Conservative member of Parliament David Amess was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency. The attack revives questions about the safety of lawmakers meeting face-to-face with residents in their districts, usually...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

Are we safe? Killing of UK lawmaker makes colleagues nervous

LONDON (Reuters) – Last week, British lawmaker Christian Wakeford opened his office door in the market town of Radcliffe to a passer-by who wanted to talk about the area’s regeneration. A day later, Wakeford said, he would not have let the man straight into his office. What had changed was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Lawmakers#Reuters#British#Jtac#House#Commons#Islamist
Daily Herald

UK terror-prevention program questioned after lawmaker slain

LONDON -- The killing of British lawmaker David Amess is once again fueling concern about a government program aimed at preventing at-risk young people from becoming radicalized, with critics saying change is urgently needed to ensure it works. Questions surfaced soon after Amess was stabbed to death Friday afternoon amid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

'Act of terror': Man charged with murder of British lawmaker Amess

LONDON (Reuters) - British police on Thursday charged Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Londoner, with the murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in a church while meeting constituents, saying it was an act of terrorism. Amess’s murder has shocked Britain’s political establishment coming five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

UK PM Johnson: murdered lawmaker Amess was much loved

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much loved friend and colleague. "All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
wtmj.com

UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker’s murder

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a 25-year-old man on Thursday with murder and preparing acts of terrorism in the stabbing of a Conservative lawmaker who was killed as he met constituents at a church hall. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, a British man with Somali heritage, had “religious and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Fresh attack on an MP is deemed 'likely' after counter-terror police raised threat level to 'substantial' following the killing of Sir David Amess, Priti Patel warns

A fresh attack on an MP in the wake of the killing of Sir David Amess is now deemed likely after intelligence officers upgraded the threat level for politicians to 'substantial'. Home Secretary Priti Patel urged the Commons on Wednesday evening to take the 'change in risk seriously' following a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK lawmaker faces suspension for breaching lobbying rules

Britain’s parliamentary standards watchdog said Tuesday that a Conservative lawmaker should be suspended from the House of Commons for breaking lobbying rules.Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said Owen Paterson lobbied the government in 2016 and 2017 on behalf of two companies that were paying him — the clinical diagnostics company Randox and the meat-processing firm Lynn’s Country Foods.The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were an “egregious case of paid advocacy” and had “brought the House into disrepute.” It recommended that he be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days. Lawmakers will vote on whether...
U.K.
The Independent

Whistleblower Haugen to testify as UK scrutinizes Facebook

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to answer questions Monday from lawmakers in the United Kingdom who are working on legislation to rein in the power of social media companies. Haugen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft legislation to crack down on harmful online content, and her comments could help lawmakers beef up the new rules. She’s testifying the same day Facebook is expected to release its latest earnings.It will be her second appearance before lawmakers after she testified in the U.S. Senate earlier this month about the danger...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Latest: EU, US voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

CAIRO — The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he’s following events in the northeast African nation with the “utmost concern,” after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister. “The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process,” Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan’s fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was “deeply alarmed” and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country. “As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy