CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

White Supremacy in the U.S. Capitol

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 6th 2021, insurrectionists stormed the United States Capital, and sent shock...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#Us Capitol#United States Capitol#America#The United States
milwaukeeindependent.com

Francis Scott Key: Why the author of the National Anthem was also a champion for White Supremacy

The battle over how we teach our country’s past is raging in a new round of History Wars. The United States is confronting the legacies of slavery as never before. This national reconsideration has been prompted by police killings of unarmed Black men and the “1619 Project,” published by “The New York Times,” which reexamines the history of slavery in the United States.
POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

Climate activists protest outside U.S. Capitol

Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden Administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change. (Oct. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Primetimer

HBO's powerful Four Hours at the Capitol is also flawed for its "both sides" presentation of the U.S. Capitol Takeover

Jamie Roberts' documentary on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover "presents a tick-tock of the events of the day, complete with so much harrowing footage that it’s hard to watch," says Daniel D'Addario. "...The imagery of destruction and assault is powerful on its own terms; it’s in building the story of the participants’ motives and actions that Four Hours at the Capitol falters, making what could have been a definitive document into a deeply flawed one." The problem, says D'Addario, is allowing the insurrectionists and Trump's supporters to have a prominent voice in the documentary. "It’s hard to imagine the right way to treat footage like this: It is not Roberts’ responsibility, necessarily, to insert himself into the documentary and assert directly that this is inaccurate," says D'Addario. "And many viewers will understand that though what they’re seeing in the moment is not literally violent, the footage that comes later is undeniable. We see how close Congress came to facing a violent mob, Senators and Representatives donning gas masks, and the sheer manpower of the mob, constantly sending forward 'fresh people' to face down an outmanned police force. In its structure and in the pain and emotion that Roberts elicits from interview subjects, Four Hours is a real achievement. What’s most frustrating, then, is that studded throughout are denialist claims that serve no useful dramatic or informational point. We know that the events of the day are being minimized constantly, from living in the world. This documentary undercuts its genuinely startling element — the gathering and structuring of so much inside footage — with statements that are either purposefully dissembling or reflecting a deluded worldview. Both of these impulses will be intimately familiar to a viewer who watches the news; one who doesn’t might have benefited from a project that played things a little more straight, taking both sides of the story but using tactics more direct than ironic counterpoint to address the one that doesn’t have truth on its side."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Washington Post

‘Remain in Mexico’ may be returning, but Biden must not repeat history

Under President Donald Trump, the United States, for decades the world’s leading intake nation for refugees, instead got into the business of creating squalid refugee camps. That was the direct effect of his administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which strong-armed our southern neighbors into congregating tens of thousands of migrants from Central America and elsewhere in camps along the border while they awaited processing of their asylum claims in the United States.
POTUS
Washington Post

The anti-filibuster effort is winning

The filibuster took another small-but-significant step last week toward what some experts believe is its inevitable demise. President Biden, in a CNN town hall, expressed an openness to getting rid of it for narrow issues — specifically the debt ceiling and voting rights. The evidence is pretty clear that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Antisemitism on the left is subtler than on the right. But it’s getting worse.

Jonathan A. Greenblatt is the CEO and national director of ADL, the Anti-Defamation League. The Sunrise Movement knows a lot about climate change. As the self-described “youth movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process,” they have spent countless hours appropriately ringing the alarm bell about the now-quickening pace of climate change, arguing that we must act now before it’s too late.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces...
PROTESTS
Washington Post

7 things white Christians can do to address white supremacy at church

(RNS) — Since my book “ White Too Long “ came out in the summer of 2020, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, I’ve had the privilege of speaking with dozens of predominately white congregations and denominational institutions about the legacy of white supremacy in American Christianity.
RELIGION
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy