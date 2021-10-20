Working to Protect Homeowners from Mining Operations

In the thickets of coastal scrub in Point Reyes National Seashore, a band of spotted towhees hop around, branch to branch, kicking and scratching, foraging for insects, berries, and seeds. Judging by the brownish color of their bodies—which will someday boast jet-black upperparts with white spots, and a white belly with pumpkin-colored sides—these birds were born only 10 days ago, give or take, probably in the same shrubby habitat of the same area of Point Reyes that their parents (and their parents) occupied before them. It’s the birds’ first time leaving the nest, so they don’t know how much this land has changed. Or how lucky they are to be here. Or all the ways that human borders, politics, and actions will define their future — and, through their fate, our own, too. On the same note, their very presence (and abundance) may serve as a testament to the effectiveness of safeguarding the natural world.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO