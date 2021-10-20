The Vegetable Defamation Trial

Following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in June, the names of those who served on his case’s jury will be made public, according to an order from a Hennepin County judge.
A former candidate for Oneida County executive who was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in a defamation case has filed an appeal in State Supreme Court. Dave Gordon, who ran against Anthony Picente in the 2019 Republican primary, accused Picente of having an inappropriate relationship with former county worker, Caitlin McCann.
DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco.
UTICA- Dave Gordon has filed an appeal in New York’s Supreme Court against an original decision by a judge who ordered him to pay up nearly $400,000 in a defamation case. This update is according to WKTV. Mr. Gordon ran against Anthony Picente Jr. in the 2019 Republican Primary for...
The United States urged two senior British judges on Wednesday to clear the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and reject a lower court's ruling that he is a suicide risk. A UK district court judge in January blocked its extradition request on the grounds that Assange was at serious risk of suicide, and that his mental health would probably deteriorate in the US penal system.
DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
DENVER (AP) — In a story published October 14, 2021, about a defamation lawsuit, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of Joseph Oltmann’s attorney. The attorney is Ingrid DeFranco, not Andrew DeFranco. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or...
Comments / 0