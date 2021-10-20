CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKey School 26th reunion

Cover picture for the articleMcKey Grade School Alumni celebrated their 26th reunion Oct. 2. The old, 81-year-old rock school...

Fredericksburg Standard

2021 class reunions

Long Caption St. Mary’s High School Class of 1960 gathered for its 61st anniversary class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the home of Milton and Maxine Jung. Attending the reunion were, front row from left, Terry Stehling of Sisterdale, Henry Duecker, Marilynn Kammlah Kingry, Dorothy Crenwelge Stehling, Valerie Fiedler Baskin of Waco, Antoinette Grona Schandua and Leroy Pehl; back row, Albert Jenschke, Clayton Klein of Springfield, Ohio, Guenther Ottmers, Milton Jung, Mary Ellen Weinheimer Sembritzky of Kerrville, Armin Engel, Carolyn Jenschke Porterfield of Buffalo Gap, Billy Roeder and Elmer Schmidtzinsky. Reunion committee members were Antoinette Schandua, Albert Jenschke, Elmer Schmidtzinsky and Guenther Ottmers. — Submitted photo The Fredericksburg High School Class of 1961 met at Cave Creek Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, Oct. 9, to celebrate their 60th anniversary class reunion. Pictured from left are (front row) Leatrice (Feuge) Haley, Sylvia (Rusche) Cook, Verdie (Filter) Guettler, Florine (Ersch) Rusch, Dorothy (Meier) Mitschke, Jane (Wahrmund) Convery, (second row) Dennis Ritter, Harriet (Arhens) Wilson, Janie (Evers) Immel, Lucille (Meine) Dilling, Carol (Keller) Knibbe, June (Adams) Usener, Monroe Behrends, Kenneth Otte, Elmira (Ottmers) Madche, Lynette (Schumann) Koennecke, Kathy (Jenschke) Duecker, Patrick Frantzen, Chester Arhens, Danny Leyendecker, Tyra (Cox) Kane, Carey Stehling, (third row) Karen (Klaerner) Weber, Kenneth Sultemeier, Sidney Crenwelge, Larry Crenwelge, Kermit Gold, Vinson Kirchner, Gary Hagel, Paul Hartmann, Dorothy (Gellermann) Kaiser, (back row) Carolyn (Wienecke) Jenschke and Ken Friedrich. — Submitted photo.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka High School Class of 61 celebrates 60th reunion

There was a whole lot of moving and shaking going on at the Wetumpka Civic Center last Thursday, Oct. 21, for the Wetumpka High School Class of 61 Reunion. The reunion actually began Wednesday evening when classmates met at Giusseppi's Italia Cucina for dinner and to prepare for the following day’s events. During dinner, each classmate shared a high school memory.
WETUMPKA, AL
jamestowngazette.com

Reunion and Remembrance

June 22, 2003, a date that marks the Lost Neighborhood Reunion held on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in St. James church hall with 320 former residents in attendance to reminisce and remember those who once lived on the streets, mainly Derby, just south of Brooklyn Square. The hall was packed. Voices that rose and fell in the excitement of greeting old friends and neighbors vied with the music from a small band playing familiar Italian tunes. Of the people greeting me at the door, several stand out: the Baggiano sisters, Angie and Bessie, who worked at Murphy’s, my favorite five and dime; Sandy and Carol Galati who were friends and playmates for my brother and me; and the three Hennas “boys”—Herb, George, and Andy—whose mother Eva rounded them up for dinner by calling all the way to Fenton Park to bring them home—the straggler usually getting a tongue-lashing in Greek! These were the friends of my youth and the people I knew best because they lived “at my end of the street.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
Weirton Daily Times

Catholic Central High School Classes of 1970, 1971 have combined reunion

A combined 50-year reunion for the Classes of 1970 and 1971 from Steubenville Catholic Central High School began and was hosted by the Class of 1971 at Froehlich’s Classic Corner in Steubenville on July 30. The weekend continued with a dinner-dance held at the Mingo Knights of Columbus Hall on July 31. Hosting this event was the Class of 1970 with approximately 165 people in attendance. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Twice As Nice. Attending from the CCHS Class of 1970 were, first row, from left, Ray DelFiandra, Anthony Corella, Joyce Koslik Gerard, Susie Sciance Cacciacaro, Benita Leone, Dolly Porco Scurti, Marlane Kirlangitis Figurski, Mickey DiCarlo Barcalow, Cindi Giannamore Tomostik, Karen Petrola Aulet, Janice Rogers Sellaroli, Debbie Domanico Fornsaglio, Kathy Canestraro Day, Shirley Mettenberger Adamski, Mary Boehm Marsh, Marlene Casini and Karen McMenamin Petrella; second row, Tim Pestian, Nick Cacciacarro, Daarliss McGuire) Orsini, Jane Waskiewicz, Mary Grace Maul, Judy Ashmead Vallone, Deb Fadeley Kovach, Janet Penna, Toni Pinciaro Dear, Cathy Fulton Smurda, Judy Pavia Smith, Mary K. Brooks See, Merica Savinell Petrella and Bill DellaPenna; third row, Dan Feeney, Anthony Januskiewicz, Joe Corabi, Hank Schulte, Joe Costantini, Bob Whitaker, Dave Giannamore, Rich Scurti, Barb Zarych Menendez, Sharon Serafini Dichazi, Rick Petrella, Chris Karpinski Dardis and Margie Gabis Parker; and fourth row, Bob Chuba, Gregg Bahen, Tim Bartemes, Harry Costantini, Venanzio “Min” Zavarella, Frank Carducci, Ralph Clause, Joe Trombetta, Dave Turk, Gary Switzer, Ron Odroneic, Ken Knowles and John Carrigg. Also attending from the Class of 1970 were Mike Ricci, Janet Zaben Ferguson and Jim Costantini. Attending from the Class of 1971 were, first row, from left, Noreen Carrocci, Donna Bracaglia Fidak, Lorrie DelFiandra Campana, Bernadette Milewski Mullenix, Kathy Grossi Osso, Carolyn Savinell McFarland, Patti Indovina Bennett, Rita Mannella Costantini, Tina Micucci Chambers, Anna Almonte Porter, Marian Januszkiewicz Cunningham, Patty Prokorym, Peggy Pasquarella Miller, Debbie Woods Clifton, Annette Sawka Seminara, Janice Giangulio Cox and Chris Happ McMurray; second row, Caroline Kerr DeBaldo, Robert Canori, Tina Longo Stoffer, Karen Humpe Cooper, Joan Rensi Staiger, Janet Szymanski Smith, Rita Petrozzi Carubia, Susan D’Anniballe Barnett, Marilyn Lelli Lamatrice, Pam Pizzoferrato, Camille DiDonato Cicone, Lynn Aceto Givens, Elaine Anticole Minnick and Mary Ellen Boso Petrozzi; and back row, Jim Padden, Ed Witkowski, Jim Kukor, Dom Potenzini, Antonio Rinaldo, Mike Pace, Anthony Targoss, Adam Alessi, Dan Battistel, Joanie Fato Clause, Dave Harlan, Babette Delatore Mavromatis, Randy Whirlow, Robert Campana, Rosemary Dellatorre Morris, Darcy Lalich Diamond, Vicki Yannon Petrella, Annie Fonow Barrett and Rita Gentile Dutton.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Gans Middle School Students of Excellence

The Gans Middle School first nine weeks Students of Excellence are, from left, Lincoln Harvel, Devin Klassen, Preston Bennett, Elijah Wells and Savannah Underwood. Not Pictured: Kilynn Bird, Skilynn Bird and Kyelea Bryant SUBMITTED PHOTO.
GANS, OK
atchisonglobenow.com

Moore Family gather for reunion

RUSHVILLE, MISSOURI – The families and descendants of Andy and Dicy Moore recently gathered for their 14th semi-annual Moore Reunion. The family members gathered Oct. 2 at the Sugar Creek Church Fellowship Hall at Rushville, Missouri. The Draper family hosted the 2021 reunion. There were 68 Moore family members present at this year’s reunion. Families traveled from surrounding areas like Atchison, Colwich, and Lawrence, all in Kansas; and from Kansas City, Gower, Belton, Warsaw and Pleasant Valley in Missouri, as well as other locations.
RUSHVILLE, MO
brproud.com

WATCH: Local elementary school shares heartwarming reunion

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Halloween is days away and one local family can celebrate it together after one member returned home from deployment. Rollins Place Elementary School shared this video which shows a special surprise during check-out. Sergeant S. Jones is part of the 922nd Engineer Company which is based...
ZACHARY, LA
