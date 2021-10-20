McKey School 26th reunion

A combined 50-year reunion for the Classes of 1970 and 1971 from Steubenville Catholic Central High School began and was hosted by the Class of 1971 at Froehlich’s Classic Corner in Steubenville on July 30. The weekend continued with a dinner-dance held at the Mingo Knights of Columbus Hall on July 31. Hosting this event was the Class of 1970 with approximately 165 people in attendance. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Twice As Nice. Attending from the CCHS Class of 1970 were, first row, from left, Ray DelFiandra, Anthony Corella, Joyce Koslik Gerard, Susie Sciance Cacciacaro, Benita Leone, Dolly Porco Scurti, Marlane Kirlangitis Figurski, Mickey DiCarlo Barcalow, Cindi Giannamore Tomostik, Karen Petrola Aulet, Janice Rogers Sellaroli, Debbie Domanico Fornsaglio, Kathy Canestraro Day, Shirley Mettenberger Adamski, Mary Boehm Marsh, Marlene Casini and Karen McMenamin Petrella; second row, Tim Pestian, Nick Cacciacarro, Daarliss McGuire) Orsini, Jane Waskiewicz, Mary Grace Maul, Judy Ashmead Vallone, Deb Fadeley Kovach, Janet Penna, Toni Pinciaro Dear, Cathy Fulton Smurda, Judy Pavia Smith, Mary K. Brooks See, Merica Savinell Petrella and Bill DellaPenna; third row, Dan Feeney, Anthony Januskiewicz, Joe Corabi, Hank Schulte, Joe Costantini, Bob Whitaker, Dave Giannamore, Rich Scurti, Barb Zarych Menendez, Sharon Serafini Dichazi, Rick Petrella, Chris Karpinski Dardis and Margie Gabis Parker; and fourth row, Bob Chuba, Gregg Bahen, Tim Bartemes, Harry Costantini, Venanzio “Min” Zavarella, Frank Carducci, Ralph Clause, Joe Trombetta, Dave Turk, Gary Switzer, Ron Odroneic, Ken Knowles and John Carrigg. Also attending from the Class of 1970 were Mike Ricci, Janet Zaben Ferguson and Jim Costantini. Attending from the Class of 1971 were, first row, from left, Noreen Carrocci, Donna Bracaglia Fidak, Lorrie DelFiandra Campana, Bernadette Milewski Mullenix, Kathy Grossi Osso, Carolyn Savinell McFarland, Patti Indovina Bennett, Rita Mannella Costantini, Tina Micucci Chambers, Anna Almonte Porter, Marian Januszkiewicz Cunningham, Patty Prokorym, Peggy Pasquarella Miller, Debbie Woods Clifton, Annette Sawka Seminara, Janice Giangulio Cox and Chris Happ McMurray; second row, Caroline Kerr DeBaldo, Robert Canori, Tina Longo Stoffer, Karen Humpe Cooper, Joan Rensi Staiger, Janet Szymanski Smith, Rita Petrozzi Carubia, Susan D’Anniballe Barnett, Marilyn Lelli Lamatrice, Pam Pizzoferrato, Camille DiDonato Cicone, Lynn Aceto Givens, Elaine Anticole Minnick and Mary Ellen Boso Petrozzi; and back row, Jim Padden, Ed Witkowski, Jim Kukor, Dom Potenzini, Antonio Rinaldo, Mike Pace, Anthony Targoss, Adam Alessi, Dan Battistel, Joanie Fato Clause, Dave Harlan, Babette Delatore Mavromatis, Randy Whirlow, Robert Campana, Rosemary Dellatorre Morris, Darcy Lalich Diamond, Vicki Yannon Petrella, Annie Fonow Barrett and Rita Gentile Dutton.
Comments / 0