Rhode Island’s Strategy: Scalable, Sustainable Modernization

By Noelle Knell, Lauren Harrison
Government Technology
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe many needs that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic took precedence over longer-term projects in many cases. But tech leaders like Rhode Island’s Bijay Kumar maintained their focus on other strategic initiatives as well — initiatives that will...

