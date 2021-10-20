Rhode Island’s Strategy: Scalable, Sustainable Modernization

Scalability refers to the ability of a business to increase revenue without much increase in costs. For example, suppose you own Emma’s Pet Treats. Maybe you bake dog biscuits for a local pet boutique. It only takes you a couple of hours per day, but your product is great. Demand increases and soon, a pet center in a neighboring town decides to carry them. Now, you bake twice as many treats. But although this doubles your cost in time and ingredients, you don’t need to buy a new oven. You don’t need to rent additional space, and even increases in energy costs are marginal. You have effectively doubled your profits with little added costs. Congratulations—you’ve scaled your business.

