As reported in the final pre-launch Let’s Go stream, Forza Horizon 5 has now reached gold status, marking the last milestone before it launches next month. Gold status is the traditional end-point of game development before release. It means that the game code has reached the point of being feature complete, functionally stable, and (usually) with the minimum of bugs and glitches to allow for players to complete the game. Naturally though PG will continue to work on the title to iron out any further issues, which will likely see a day one patch.

