Stocks

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages....

