MADD honors police for getting impaired drivers off the road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) honored police from across Virginia at a ceremony Wednesday in Chesterfield County.

The officers were highlighted for their work in helping get impaired drivers off the road.

WTVR

More than 225 officers were nominated by their own departments for recognition.

Statistics show 28 people die in impaired driving wrecks every day in America. That is one person every 52 minutes.

Greg McQuade emceed the annual MADD event.