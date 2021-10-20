CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone delivery coming to the big city

By Editorial Calendar
Cover picture for the articleAlphabet-owned drone delivery company Wing is set to launch the first commercial drone delivery service in a major US metro area. The global drone package delivery is expected to grow by 45.5 percent in the next year, driven by demand for contactless delivery generated by the COVID pandemic. By 2025, it...

Wing and Walgreens Expand Drone Deliveries Into Texas Metro Area

Walgreens and Wing are teaming up to fulfill on-demand air deliveries. A new drone delivery model allows Wing to expand into major US metropolitan areas—starting with Dallas-Fort Worth. The economic and cultural hub of North Texas is the first to utilize this new approach in which Walgreens employees process orders...
Drone Delivery Canada project with UBC commercially operational

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is pleased to announce that effective October 18th, 2021, its University of British Columbia (“UBC”) drone delivery solution at the Stellat’en First Nation for UBC’s ‘Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative’ (“DTI”) program is commercially operational. The term of the project is 12 months. The project enables...
Alphabet’s Wing project will unveil new drone delivery model in Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Wing drone project said Wednesday that Walgreens will use its new platform to fulfill deliveries at a store in Texas. Wing said it will launch the effort at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm. Wing said it will stage delivery drones at retail locations that are ready to fly directly to customers. Prior to this, small drone delivery projects have been in smaller U.S. towns.
Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is...
Toothpaste Will Fly as Alphabet’s Drones Test Delivery in Texas

(Bloomberg)—Alphabet Inc.’s drone-delivery operation is expanding to a Walgreens in suburban Dallas where it will make airborne deliveries of toothpaste and other goods to residents of nearby towns. Wing LLC, which had earlier obtained certification from U.S. regulators as a small airline, said it hopes to begin test flights within...
Airborne Drone Deliveries to Start in Dallas-Fort Worth

Anybody want their prescriptions airlifted to them? Walgreens customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will have that option soon. Alphabet-owned drone deployment system Wing has partnered with the drug store chain to make drone deliveries a reality. The drone flights have been in testing out of Fort Worth-based Hillwoods Alliance Texas Flight Test Center. In the coming weeks, the drones will launch from Walgreens parking lots. The’ll initially deliver to a portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth region including Frisco and Little Elm. If successful, the companies plan to roll the drone deliveries out even further after a few months. Alphabet says businesses can also deploy the drones from rooftops or next to buildings. UPS began testing drone delivery in 2018. The company has recently used drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, but this is yet another commercial application of the technology.
Hillwood, drone delivery service provider to begin operation at Frisco Station

Look to the skies. Hillwood announced Oct. 20 that Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery services in the United States, will operate a drone delivery facility at its Frisco Station development as a first-of-its-kind commercial service for a major U.S. metro. Wing, one of the first providers of drone delivery services, has […]
Drone delivery services take flight in Frisco, Little Elm

FRISCO, Texas — It's the next generation of shopping. A company called "Wing" is flying into Frisco and Little Elm to provide drone delivery services. The service would allow customers to order store items and have it delivered by drone right to their homes. "This isn't a demonstration. This is...
Walgreens, Google's Wing Bring Store-to-Door Drone Deliveries to DFW

In a matter of months, residents of Frisco and Little Elm may be among the first to experience fast drone deliveries for small packages within 10 minutes. Walgreens and drone delivery company Wing announced Wednesday plans to bring store-to-door delivery service to Dallas-Fort Worth, expanding into densely populated metropolitan areas in the United States.
Delivery drones will soon be flying around Frisco; Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Grapevine and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Drone-based delivery company Wing, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, announced on Oct. 20 a partnership with Walgreens to bring the unconventional delivery model to densely populated metropolitan areas in the country. The first operation will soon be set up at an unspecified, Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, and will serve parts of Frisco and Little Elm.
