Economy

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2021 earnings results: EPS beat and monster automotive margins

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) third-quarter for 2021 saw the electric car maker post $13.757 billion in revenue. The results, which were discussed in the Q3 2021 Update Letter, were released after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 20. Tesla was impressive in the third quarter, with the company producing a total...

www.teslarati.com

teslarati.com

Tesla bull Ron Baron explains the biggest short-term risk for TSLA stock

In a recent appearance at CNBC’s Squawk Box, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull and legendary long-term investor Ron Baron explained several key aspects of Tesla’s business and why the company’s stock is worth holding for a very long time. He also shared what he believes are the biggest short-term risks being faced by Musk’s companies today.
STOCKS
KRON4 News

Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas, CEO says

Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Lucid Group Stock Roared Ahead Today

Lucid is hosting a rally for its inaugural customers to show off its cars and technology. Excitement has been growing over electric vehicle start-up -- and potential strong Tesla competitor -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) as it gets closer to shipping its first vehicles. Today the company announced that will begin this Saturday, and the stock popped 10%. At 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares had given up some of those gains but remained up 5.3%.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla is officially worth $1 trillion, stock soars past $1,000 per share

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has officially reached a $1 trillion valuation after the stock price passed $1,000 per share today. The company’s valuation makes it the sixth company to currently be worth $1 trillion or more. Tesla stock surged on Monday morning following news of a massive deal with Hertz, a...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Hertz’s 100k Tesla Model 3 order was bought at full price, confirms Elon Musk

Elon Musk has confirmed that Hertz paid full price for its massive Tesla Model 3 order. Recently, news broke that the American car rental giant ordered 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. “To be clear, cars sold to Hertz have no discount. Same price as to consumers,” Elon Musk pointed out on Twitter.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth is now bigger than oil giant Exxon’s market cap

In what could only be described as a symbolic victory against the fossil fuel industry, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s personal net worth has now overtaken the market cap of Exxon Mobil Corp, one of the world’s most prolific oil companies. Musk was able to achieve this unique milestone following TSLA stock’s rally on Monday, which was propelled in part by an order for 100,000 Model 3s from American car rental giant Hertz.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla China announces R&D center, shares teaser for Tesla Bot project

Tesla China has formally announced its newly completed Research and Development (R&D) center in the Gigafactory Shanghai complex. The recently completed facility will be hosting several critical programs that would benefit Tesla on a worldwide scale, such as the design and creation of the company’s upcoming $25k car. Interestingly enough, Tesla China’s announcement video for its R&D center also included a rather interesting reference to a future product.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla inks $4.3B Hertz deal for 100k electric vehicles

Just months after declaring bankruptcy, American car rental giant Hertz Global Holdings Inc. has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3 as part of its initiative to transform its fleet into sustainable vehicles. The update was related by individuals who were reportedly familiar with the matter. As noted by...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

All four Tesla Models receive late-night price increases

On Friday, all four Tesla Models received late-night price increases, ranging from $2,000 for the Model Y Long Range and Model 3 Standard Range+ to $5,000 for the Model S and Model X Long Range configurations. Tesla’s mass-market Model Y in the Long Range variant, which has a May delivery...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla switches Standard Range vehicles to LFP battery chemistry

Among the most interesting announcements made by Tesla during its Q3 2021 Earnings Call yesterday was the strategy to move all of its Standard Range vehicles to a cheaper LFP, or lithium iron phosphate, battery chemistry. “For standard range vehicles, we are shifting to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla acknowledges its service challenges, pledges serious repair team ramp

It’s no secret that Tesla is experiencing challenges meeting the service needs of its customers, with some owners noting that appointments with the company’s service team are now available weeks or even months out. This has caused an issue of sorts for Tesla. Its vehicles may indeed provide the best ownership experience in the market — as long as they don’t require service. Once they do, then a substantial amount of patience is advised on the owners’ part.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s R&D center for its $25k electric car is complete

Tesla’s Q3 2021 Update Letter included several critical tidbits about the company’s ongoing projects across the globe. But amidst the wealth of information provided in the document, Tesla also included a small yet notable update of sorts from the Gigafactory Shanghai complex. The R&D center, where the $25k Tesla would be formally designed, has seemingly now been completed.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla confirms that it’s built multiple Cybertruck alpha prototypes

As Tesla Giga Texas prepares to start Model Y production, Cybertruck deliveries are inching closer. At the Q3 2021 earnings call, Tesla confirmed that it had built a few Cybertruck alpha prototypes, and the EV pickup truck has entered the beta stage. Interest in the Cybertruck was apparent at Tesla’s...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Robust Delivery Count to Propel Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 Earnings

TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s results will likely reflect the favorable impact of the rising Model 3/Y deliveries, which form a major chunk of the automaker’s overall deliveries. (Also read: Why Tesla...
ECONOMY

