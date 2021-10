Founded in 2017, SnapNurse is a healthcare staffing platform that processes, credentials, onboards and deploys nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other hospital staff. About 80% of the platform’s 10,000 users are nurses, said Kloss. “There was always a nurse shortage, even before the pandemic,” she said. “When the pandemic hit, the need became dire for certain types of nurses [such as ICU nurses].” As 18% of the nurse workforce has left the industry, according to Kloss, “there’s still a huge need.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO