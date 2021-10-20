CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Two arrested after couple shot, killed with child in car at Detroit gas station

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SotSt_0cXQ6TIY00

Detroit police say they have arrested two men in connection to the double fatal shooting that took place at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side Monday night.

RELATED: Man and woman shot & killed with their child in the car at Detroit gas station

In a tweet , DPD said the two people have been taken into custody and one firearm has been recovered.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Benson Lamont Harris Lindsey and 22-year-old Marshae Lynette Johns Nash at the Marathon Gas Station and police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.

Surveillance video from the shooting showed the victims were parked at the pump when the suspects came up to their car from behind and started shooting. The couple's 9-month-old son was also reportedly in the vehicle, but was uninjured. Child Protective Services took custody of the 9-month-old child and then later released the child to the grandmother.

While suspects have been taken in custody, they are still asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260. Police say they do expect to make additional arrests in this case.

Comments / 21

Jay Batemen
6d ago

Thank you God. it shows how ignorant these people are. Give these the exact same Justice they showed to these two parent's. I don't care what their back stories are.

Reply
9
Dexter
6d ago

.....it's definitely more to this...but very sad 😢 ...the killing fields of Detroit

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Marathon#Dpd#Child Protective Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy