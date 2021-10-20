Two arrested after couple shot, killed with child in car at Detroit gas station
Detroit police say they have arrested two men in connection to the double fatal shooting that took place at a Marathon Gas Station on W. Warren and Ashton on Detroit's west side Monday night.
RELATED: Man and woman shot & killed with their child in the car at Detroit gas station
In a tweet , DPD said the two people have been taken into custody and one firearm has been recovered.
According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots at 22-year-old Benson Lamont Harris Lindsey and 22-year-old Marshae Lynette Johns Nash at the Marathon Gas Station and police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.
Surveillance video from the shooting showed the victims were parked at the pump when the suspects came up to their car from behind and started shooting. The couple's 9-month-old son was also reportedly in the vehicle, but was uninjured. Child Protective Services took custody of the 9-month-old child and then later released the child to the grandmother.
While suspects have been taken in custody, they are still asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2260. Police say they do expect to make additional arrests in this case.
Comments / 21