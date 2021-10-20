Florida Fire Chief Fired for Refusing to Discipline Unvaccinated Workers, Despite Mandate
Employees of Florida's Orange County were required to show proof of at least partial vaccination by the end of...www.newsweek.com
Employees of Florida's Orange County were required to show proof of at least partial vaccination by the end of...www.newsweek.com
Fire department chief please file a big lawsuit for millions in US dollars for violations of your state rights and the constitution and federal violations of our rights
Comments / 12