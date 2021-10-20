The Big Show relocates from Woodforest to Tomball for Oct. 23 concert

Here are four business-related news briefs from around Clear Lake and League City. Community Health Network began the demolition, expansion and reconstruction of its clinic at 2360 S. Gulf Freeway, Ste. 100-C, League City this fall. League City Women and Children’s Clinic is now Victory Lakes Family Care, offering care to all children, women, men and seniors including primary care, obstetrics, pediatrics, dental and behavioral health, according to an Aug. 31 Community Health Network media release. The clinic also offers COVID-19 vaccinations and financial services, and plans to expand its dental services. 281-824-1480. www.mychn.org.
