Tomball, TX

The Big Show relocates from Woodforest to Tomball for Oct. 23 concert

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
 7 days ago
The Big Show, a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Tomball, is relocating to the Tomball Historic Depot Plaza, located at 201 S. Elm St., Tomball, on Oct. 23, the organization announced Oct. 19. The event was...

