CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

300+ District 186 Students Still Kept Out Of Class Over Immunizations

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 7 days ago

More than 300 District 186 students are still being kept out of classrooms because they haven’t...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

San Diego student sues school district over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A Scripps Ranch High School student has sued San Diego Unified School District in federal court, arguing that the student vaccination mandate constitutes religious discrimination. The student, a 16-year-old junior at Scripps Ranch High School, said her religious beliefs prohibit her from the COVID-19 vaccination. The complaint asserts that, because COVID-19 vaccines were tested on stem cell lines originally […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WAFF

Bolivar High School students walk out of class over masking requirements

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Around a dozen Bolivar High School students walked out of class at 9 a.m. And they stayed outside in protest over the district’s masking requirements. The students say they want the district to end the masking requirements. Springfield Attorney Kristi Fulnecky represents the parents of the Bolivar students.
BOLIVAR, MO
jackcentral.org

Health Care Theater classes test out nursing students

While NAU’s Department of Theatre and School of Nursing may seem like an odd combination at first, the university recently created a program that encourages them to use distinct abilities and aid one another in learning. For the first time, students in these programs will exercise their skills while working together in educational roleplays. Theater students will act out various diseases and illnesses, while health care students work to diagnose their theater “patients” through the new Health Care Theater class.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Vaccinations
cuindependent.com

Online classes still have impacts on mental health, some students say

Heading into week nine of the fall semester, students have been taking midterms, writing papers, and trying to stay healthy throughout. With the majority of classes on campus this semester, unlike the past three terms, some students are feeling the stress of in-person classes in different ways than years prior.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Students cut from classes over missing shots, physicals

About 47 Jacksonville School District 117 students were excluded from classes in the wake of last week’s deadline after failing to get or show proof of standard immunizations and physicals. Mike McGiles, operations director for the district, said this year’s compliance levels are about where they have been in the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Pocono Record

Parents sue Delaware Valley School District over opt-out option for masking

A party of anonymous parents is pursuing legal action against Delaware Valley School District and their board over a contentious option to allow masking exemptions for students. According to a claim filed by five unnamed individuals against the district and eight members of the board of directors filed on Monday,...
LAW
Chicago Public Radio

Teachers report a spike in acting out as students adjust to in-person class

It was well into this school year when a first grader accidentally bumped into another student in a classroom in suburban Elgin. In a typical year, the student would know how to brush it off by now, the teacher said. But this year, the classmate wouldn’t let it go and the situation quickly escalated, catching the attention of the entire class and bringing instruction to a halt.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mississippian

Student pharmacists host Operation Immunization

As the South creeps further into the fall, and therefore the flu season, student pharmacists on the University of Mississippi campus are making their yearly push to encourage the Ole Miss community to get the flu shot. The program, Operation Immunization, is being hosted by the university’s chapter of the...
OXFORD, MS
Phoenix New Times

Nursing Students Sue Maricopa College District Over Vaccine Requirement

Two nursing students are suing the Maricopa County Community College District in federal court over its requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19. The students, Emily Thoms and Kamaleilani Moreno, allege in a new lawsuit that the district is wrongfully mandating that nursing students get COVID-19 vaccines in order to participate in clinical rotations in medical facilities as part of their education. They claim that they were denied religious exemptions to the mandate. Both students, who are Christian, are opposed to abortion and cite the fact thatfetal cell lines —manufactured cells from two decades-old fetuses — were used during the development of COVID-19 vaccines. (Cell lines are frequently used in medical research.)
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kgns.tv

No classes for LISD students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students over at LISD will be able to sleep in on Monday morning!. That’s because, there will be no classes for students on October 25 due to a staff development day. Throughout the day LISD employees will attend a series of training sessions. These will be...
LAREDO, TX
wmay.com

COVID Cases Still Hitting Springfield Schools

COVID is still being felt in District 186 schools. 26 students across the district have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days. Five of those cases were at Harvard Park Elementary School, but 15 other schools had at least one case during that stretch. There were also four positive cases among school staff over the past week.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
TODAY.com

Students suspended over long hair sue Texas school district for gender bias

Students in the Magnolia Independent School District in suburban Houston must adhere to several requirements when it comes to their hairstyles. That includes keeping their locks "clean, well-groomed, and worn out of the eyes," maintaining "appropriate hygiene at all times" and having a "natural hair color." For males, the districtwide...
TEXAS STATE
manisteenews.com

North Huron school district adds welding class

North Huron Schools will begin a new welding class on Monday, Nov. 1, as part of its agricultural program. The class was set up after the board had assessed the needs of the school and community. Students have to already be part of the agricultural program to join. "Most of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Galesburg Register-Mail

Parents file class action lawsuit against Peoria-area school districts over COVID rules

Parents from eight Peoria-area school districts are participating in a lawsuit aimed at abolishing mask requirements in schools. The class action lawsuit against 140 school districts around Illinois was filed Wednesday at the Macoupin County courthouse in Carlinville. Parents from Dunlap, two school districts in Metamora, Germantown Hills, Eureka, Brimfield, Morton and Limestone in Bartonville are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy