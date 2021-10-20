300+ District 186 Students Still Kept Out Of Class Over Immunizations

Two nursing students are suing the Maricopa County Community College District in federal court over its requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19. The students, Emily Thoms and Kamaleilani Moreno, allege in a new lawsuit that the district is wrongfully mandating that nursing students get COVID-19 vaccines in order to participate in clinical rotations in medical facilities as part of their education. They claim that they were denied religious exemptions to the mandate. Both students, who are Christian, are opposed to abortion and cite the fact thatfetal cell lines —manufactured cells from two decades-old fetuses — were used during the development of COVID-19 vaccines. (Cell lines are frequently used in medical research.)

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO