If going casual and cute while celebrating Halloween is your style, nothing beats showing up to your parties or greeting trick-or-treaters as a deer. It’s not only one of the most beloved and majestic characters in the forest and in storybooks (I mean, how cute is Clarice in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? And do we even need to talk about Bambi?), but it’s a simple way to humble brag and show off your gorgeous features with some extra luxe lashes and a serious pout. These five cute deer Halloween makeup looks are sure to make you a showstopper no matter how you celebrate All Hallows’ Eve this year.

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO