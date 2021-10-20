CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

World Cup tournament draw to be held by FIFA on April 1

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (AP) FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1 – with two of the qualifying teams still unknown because of match schedule delays in the...

soccer.nbcsports.com

fourfourtwo.com

FIFA Council to arrange December meeting to discuss controversial World Cup plan

The FIFA Council is set to fix a December date on Wednesday for a global summit aimed at reaching a consensus over its controversial calendar plans, which include biennial World Cups. The proposals have been met with fierce opposition from European confederation UEFA, which has said it will stand against...
UEFA
SkySports

World Cup: FIFA to consult national team managers over biennial tournament proposals

National team coaches will have the chance to discuss FIFA's plans for the future of men's international football this week. World football's governing body has set up online video conferences on Tuesday and Thursday to enable every international team coach the opportunity to hear about its post-2024 calendar proposals, which include biennial World Cups.
UEFA
wkzo.com

Soccer-FIFA’s Infantino seeks consensus over World Cup plans

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he wanted to seek consensus over plans for a biennial World Cup and changes to the international match calendar after facing fierce criticism from European federations. FIFA’s ruling council agreed to hold a global summit on Dec. 20 to...
UEFA
Derrick

FIFA drive for biennial World Cup stalls; no December vote

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s drive to get approval in December for holding World Cups every two years stalled Wednesday, one day after its president met with fierce resistance from European soccer leaders. Gianni Infantino instead announced FIFA would host a remote “global summit” on Dec. 20 to discuss the future...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Germany World Cup winner Philipp Lahm warns the tournament would become 'like a social media channel' if Arsene Wenger gets his way and FIFA host the event every two years

Germany legend Philipp Lahm, a 2014 World Cup winner and a tournament director of Euro 2024, has blasted FIFA's plans to host a World Cup every two years. Germany is the host nation for the next European Championship but Europe's continental tournament faces a potentially complicated future beyond that date as FIFA reviews the World Cup's format.
FIFA
sportspromedia.com

IOC ‘shares concerns’ over Fifa’s biennial World Cup plans

Fifa wants to stage men’s and women’s World Cups every two years from 2024. Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says he will oppose the plans “until common sense prevails”. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has added its voice to the growing opposition to the plans from soccer’s global governing body Fifa...
UEFA
WTOP

Quitting FIFA mulled in Europe to fight biennial World Cups

More than a dozen European nations are considering the option of last resort in the fight to prevent biennial World Cups: quitting FIFA, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. Plans to double the frequency of World Cups were pitched by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on a private...
UEFA
ourcommunitynow.com

FIFA in Cincinnati as city vies for 2026 World Cup

A FIFA delegation is in Cincinnati Friday, sizing up the city for the World Cup. The Queen City is one of 17 cities competing for 10 U.S. host sites for the 2026 World Cup. Friday, the city is planning on putting its best foot forward,
CINCINNATI, OH

