This Iconic Four Seasons Resort in Hawaii Just Debuted Stunning New Villas for a Next-level Escape

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: My 10 preferred Four Seasons hotels & resorts in the world. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is one of the world’s leading ultra-luxury hotel brands, with more than 100 properties in more than 40 countries. The Toronto based is rapidly expanding, with dozens of hotel projects in development across the globe. Four Seasons was founded in 1960 by Isadore Sharp, who remains the company’s hands-on chairman (despite being in his early nineties). Sharp’s first luxury hotel was the Four Seasons London, which opened in 1970. The company went public in 1986, and since 2007, Bill Gates and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal have been majority owners of the company. Some Four Seasons Hotels are fully owned by the brand, but it acts as a management company for many of its properties. In addition, Four Seasons owns residential properties in several resort areas. Here’s my selection of the 10 best Four Seasons hotels & resorts in the world.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO