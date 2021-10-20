CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update

By Robert Pandolfino
 6 days ago

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

