Raymond William Jacques, August 7, 1936 – July 5, 2021. Raymond William Jacques reached the end of this adventure on July 5, 2021. Vaya con dios Racer. That Ray Jacques bounced off a bed and out the second story window of the bedroom he shared with his brothers to the ground below when he was 5, is both auspicious and telling, symbolic, and possibly just good storytelling. It also reveals some truths about Ray: he was athletic, as tough as nails and not interested in staying in bed. He did, although, move through open doors for the rest of his life rather than windows.

