Washington Football Team is in the middle of a very strange season. While they did make the playoffs in 2020, they did so with a 7-9 record after winning a very down NFC East Division. They’ve followed that up so far with a 2-3 record that’s still good enough for second in the division so far, but it’s going to be harder to catch the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) this time around.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO