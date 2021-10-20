CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Solange launches a library for rare books by Black authors

By Harmeet Kaur
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — The thing about rare books is that they're, well, rare -- which means too many hidden gems are well out of reach for the everyday literary enthusiast. Solange is trying to change that. The singer's creative studio Saint Heron recently launched a free community library that aims to increase...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal & Topics

Area Libraries Host Public Event With Author

Cathy Park Hong will discuss her bestselling book, “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning,” in a virtual conversation with Chicago reporter Monica Eng at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, via Zoom. The book has been called “a ruthlessly honest, emotionally charged, and utterly original exploration of Asian American consciousness.”. The...
CHICAGO, IL
menifee247.com

Local author Huffmire to speak at Friends of Library

Rachel Huffmire will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Friends of the Sun City Library at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Sun City Library. 26982 Cherry Hills Blvd. CDC health guidelines will be in effect as necessary. According to Amazon, "Rachel is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

Saint Heron Launched a Free Library Service That Aims to Empower Black Creators

US-based readers can rent a curated assortment of titles until October 29. Solange Knowles founded Saint Heron in 2013 as a way to help spark cultural conversation. Since then, the singer, songwriter, and actress has transformed the studio into a multi-disciplinary creative agency that has produced short films to curating thoughtful dossiers on a wide variety of under-spoken stories.
POLITICS
Citizen Online

Auburn authors release new books

Two Auburn authors have recently published new books. Tammy Davis, who was born and raised in Auburn, recently released her first book, "Haven Island: Faith Revealed." In a news release, Davis said she struggled to read in elementary school but became a voracious reader later. She was inspired to become a writer by her 11th grade English teacher, Martha Shosa.
AUBURN, NY
escalontimes.com

Local Authors At Manteca Book Event

The Great Valley Bookfest in Manteca returned to the Bass Pro Promenade over the weekend, Oct. 9, to feature a smorgasbord of book-related booths from local authors to open-air bookstores. Local authors J.H. Leigh and Major Mitchell were in attendance representing Oakdale with their diverse catalog of fiction. The day...
MANTECA, CA
floridaweekly.com

Copperfish Books to host Books & Brunch Author Extravaganza

Copperfish Books has scheduled a special event set for Monday, Oct. 25, when New York Times bestselling authors Kristy Woodson Harvey, Mary Kay Andrews and Patti Callahan will be in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel. The authors will speak and sign copies of their upcoming books...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. The following adult fiction titles have been added: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Lion” by A. J. Tata, “Enemy at the Gate” by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills, “Flagstaff: We Will Be No More” by Randall Probert, “Forgotten in Death” by J. D. Robb, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, “Malibu Rising by Taylor” Jenkins Reid, “Right Behind Her” by Melinda Leigh, “Talk To Me” by T. C. Boyle, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “Two Sister’s Detective Agency” by James Patterson, “Warden Service Comes To Flagstaff” by Randall Probert, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks and “Wolf Point” by Ian Smith.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
West Georgian

UWG Ingram Library Book Club

At UWG there are many options for students to get involved, such as Greek life, campus recreation, or even student-run clubs, like the book club. The Ingram Library Book Club is open to all UWG students to join. Sign-ups are completed using a hybrid approach to determine exactly how students want to join.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ptonline.net

Author and book

ATHENS — A granddaughter’s desire to share her grandmother’s legacy has led to her establishing a scholarship at Concord University and writing a book about her life to help fund the scholarship.
ATHENS, WV
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local author publishes new book

Corsicana native Darline Allen Morgan recently wrote and published her second book, A Matter of Trust, part of The True Love Series. Morgan, who writes under the name Bertrice Woods, grew up in Corsicana and graduated Corsicana High School in 1974. She has spent many years in the Dallas Metroplex where she lives with husband, Gary Morgan.
CORSICANA, TX
ccenterdispatch.com

Adopt a book at the Clay Center Library

The Friends of the Clay Center Library are holding their annual Adopt-A-Book event now through the end of November. Anyone can stop by the library basement to choose a book to purchase for the library from the available selections. The book will then be put on the library shelves for all to enjoy.
CLAY CENTER, KS
observer-me.com

Fall book sale at Guilford Memorial Library

GUILFORD — The Guilford Memorial Library will host a fall book sale by donation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Masks will be required. Come browse our selection of mysteries, thrillers, romances, westerns, general fiction, and more. There will also be a variety of non-fiction titles available.
GUILFORD, ME
srqmagazine.com

Love Our Libraries Author Luncheon Featuring Award-Winning Author and Filmmaker

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with its annual sellout event, the Love Our Libraries Author Luncheon. This year’s event returns in person on February 3, 2022, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium and will celebrate all the important ways Sarasota's local library system supports our community. The event will feature Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, author, cultural critic and journalist Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. As host of the popular PBS series Finding Your Roots, Dr. Gates has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom and compassion.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
