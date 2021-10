The third called session of the Texas Legislature convened in September with instructions to pass legislation regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and if so, what exemptions would apply to such a mandate. The Immunization Partnership is concerned that a broad interpretation of Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation could put Texas lives, businesses and families at risk at a time when more than 68,000 Texans have died since the start of the pandemic. That is more than the population of Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO