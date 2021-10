Researchers at the University of Maryland (UMD) have figured out a simple, affordable method for creating natural wood materials that are 23 times harder than typical woods, according to a new paper published in the journal Matter. They tested their hardened wood samples by fashioning a wooden knife and several wooden nails and found that the performance of both matched or exceeded that of their steel counterparts. The researchers even managed to cut a medium-well-done steak with their wooden knife as a mouth-watering proof of concept. Bonus: The knife is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

5 DAYS AGO