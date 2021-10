Every big-league team — from those finishing first to those out of contention by Memorial Day — has its ups and downs. The 2021 Yankees stood out more than most in the streakiness department, the result of an offense that didn’t come close, other than a few exceptions, to meeting preseason expectations. Hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere paid for that with their jobs, though they were simply implementing the overall organizational philosophy when it comes to hitting, so it remains to be seen what will change.

