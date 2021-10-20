CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers CB Kevin King (shoulder) returns to practice

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZR4a_0cXPyU4t00

The Green Bay Packers could get back a starter at cornerback this week.

Kevin King, who missed last week’s win over the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury, returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Mike Spofford of the team’s official site.

King’s return to the practice field opens the door for him to play on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur described King as “day to day” and ruled out the possibility of placing him on injured reserve. He was originally hurt during the Packers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

King has missed three of the Packers’ first six games, including two previously with a concussion.

The Packers started Isaac Yiadom but quickly transitioned to Rasul Douglas after the first series against the Bears. King would be the team’s preferred player over both Yiadom and Douglas as a perimeter cornerback.

While inconsistent, King played his best game of the season before getting hurt in Cincinnati.

The Packers will release the first injury report of the week later on Wednesday. It will include a determination on whether or not King was limited at all during Wednesday’s practice.

According to Spofford, the Packers were without center Josh Myers, safety Darnell Savage, outside linebacker Preston Smith and offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Tribune

Packers will face Washington without OLB Preston Smith and cornerback Kevin King

GREEN BAY - For the first time in his seven-year career, Preston Smith will miss a game. The Green Bay Packers outside linebacker is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington at Lambeau Field. Smith dropped out early in last week's game at Chicago with an oblique injury. His streak of consecutive regular-season games played will end at 102.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
NESN

This QB-Needy Team Has Reached Out To Cam Newton In Free Agency

The Seahawks have been in contact with the former New England Patriots quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on ESPN Radio Seattle. Newton started 15 games for the Patriots last season, then was cut at the end of his second summer in New England after being beaten out by rookie Mac Jones. The 32-year-old announced Sunday he now is vaccinated for COVID-19 after a protocol mixup forced him to miss a key stretch of Patriots training camp.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Bears#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
All Cardinals

Report: More Positive COVID-19 Tests Arise for Cardinals

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more bad news for the Arizona Cardinals when it comes to positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier this week, outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones did show symptoms when he tested positive. The three tests this week were for Jones and two unidentified staff members.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy