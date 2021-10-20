CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Kills: What Fans Are Saying About The Horror Sequel

By Dirk Libbey
Cinema Blend
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2018’s Halloween was a somewhat unique entry in the long-running franchise. Rather than trying to tell a new chapter in the long story, it chopped out every sequel and told a story directly following the original 1978 movie. The movie was a rousing success, which resulted in two more sequels getting...

Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Michael Myers Real? Are Halloween Movies Based on a True Story?

Since his debut in 1978, Michael Myers has become one of the prolific characters in pop culture. He is the central antagonist of the sprawling ‘Halloween’ franchise, and his existence has forever changed the horror-slasher genre. There are 12 films in the franchise, and except for ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch,’ he appears in every one of them. If you are wondering whether he is based on a real person, this is what you need to know.
badfeelingmag.com

HALLOWEEN KILLS review: Michael Myers returns for a vicious and incoherent sequel

A year after its original release date, David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills is finally slashing its way into theaters, and in a surprise move, onto NBC’s Peacock streaming service as well. The direct sequel to Green’s 2018 Halloween (itself billed as a direct sequel to John carpenter’s 1978 horror classic), Halloween Kills suffers from an acute case of sequelitis. The film needlessly brings back countless characters from earlier films in the franchise, and throws them together in a confusing time-jumping narrative filled with vicious and mean-spirited violence and a handful of comedic beats. The end result is an excessively cluttered film that wants to be everything to everybody but ends up falling short on most counts.
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
Middletown Press

How to Watch 'Halloween Kills' Online for Free: Stream the New Sequel on Peacock

We’re still a few days away from actual Halloween but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free right now. Halloween Kills, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is now playing in theaters and streaming on PeacockTV.com. Halloween Kills Release Date, Where to...
thedigitalfix.com

David Gordon Green on Halloween Kills and rebooting iconic horror movies

Slasher fans are all gearing up for the release of Michael Myers’ next killing spree in Halloween Kills. In anticipation for the new horror movie, director David Gordon Green sat down with us, and shared where the ideas for his second entry to the Halloween series came from, and why he enjoys rebooting classic franchises in general.
MovieWeb

Halloween III Legacy Sequel with Tom Atkins? Producer Says 'Anything Is Possible'

Perhaps we haven't seen the last of Silver Shamrock, as a Halloween III: Return of the Witch sequel is "possible" says series producer Malek Akkad. In recent years, the Halloween franchise has had a resurgence in popularity after the release of director David Gordon Green's new movie in 2018. It was the first of a planned trilogy meant to conclude the Michael Myers vs. Laurie Strode saga with the second installment, Halloween Kills, releasing this week. The plan from there is to do Halloween Ends, and nothing is set in stone at this point as to where to take Halloween from there.
Deadline

Hero Nation: ‘Halloween Kills’ Star Jamie Lee Curtis On Sequel’s Statement About Mob Violence; Update On ‘Scream Queens’

“By the end of this trilogy, in 20 years, you’re going to look back at these movies as the greatest history lesson of our times, and yet they’re slasher movies,” Halloween Kills star and actress in six pics in the franchise Jamie Lee Curtis tells us on Hero Nation today. The movie has already beat the preview theatrical grosses of A Quiet Place Part II with $4.85M, while also debuting on Universal’s Peacock streaming service today. It’s a film, per the actress, that was conceived, much like the 2018 reboot, well ahead of its time. You can listen to our riveting conversation with Curtis...
The Week

Halloween Kills scores best debut for a horror film during the pandemic

Michael Myers is killing it at the box office. Halloween Kills, the new installment in the long-running slasher franchise, took in $50.4 million at the domestic box office this weekend, Variety reports. That came in below the $76 million, pre-pandemic debut of the film's 2018 predecessor. But it was still considered a strong start for the horror sequel, especially given it's also available to stream on Peacock at no additional charge to subscribers.
Collider

Anthony Michael Hall on ‘Halloween Kills,’ David Gordon Green, and How the Sequel Was Made for the Fans

Shortly before Halloween Kills was released, I got to talk with Anthony Michael Hall in person on the Universal backlot about joining the sequel. It was my first time doing an in person interview since COVID began and as someone that grew up watching Hall’s work in films like Sixteen Candles, Vacation, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science, it was a bit surreal to be sitting next to him and asking questions.
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills’ Director Reveals The Length Of The Time Jump Between The Sequel And Halloween Ends

Spoilers ahead for Halloween Kills. If you haven’t seen it, keep this tab open and check out the movie in theaters or on Peacock. A beloved horror franchise returned to theaters when David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills was finally released last weekend. The slasher picked up immediately after the events of the 2018 sequel, and had a strong performance at the box office. Halloween Ends will complete the trilogy, and Green recently revealed the length of the upcoming time jump between the sequels.
Cinema Blend

13 Great And Memorable Music Moments In Horror Movies

An essential part of planning the perfect Halloween party is the perfect playlist of songs to put you in the right spooky mood, such as Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Ray Parker Jr.’s Oscar-nominated Ghostbusters theme song, pretty much anything from Black Sabbath, and “Day-O” by Harry Belafonte. That upbeat, 1956 Calypso hit may seem like an obscure choice, but I cannot help but think of Beetlejuice anytime I hear it, so it easily earns a spot on the list. There are plenty of other songs I might not have considered to play during “Rocktober” if not for their memorable inclusions in some of the best horror movies ever made, like this classic rock staple’s famous appearance in a classic slasher masterpiece.
Cinema Blend

Bruce Campbell And 12 Other Iconic Horror Movie Actors, Ranked

Ask any casual moviegoers who they would choose as their favorite horror movie villain and they will likely provide you with an answer without hesitation, but challenge them to name the actor played the character, and you might have them stumped. Die-hard fans of horror movies, however, celebrate horror movie actors such as Bruce Campbell or Jamie Lee Curtis (to name a few) just as passionately as the villains or victims they portray on screen, but who among them is truly the most iconic is a debate more fierce than the titular conflict in Freddy vs. Jason.
