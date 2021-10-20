CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United v Atalanta LIVE updates: Newest workforce information as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces essential Champions League conflict, Ronaldo and Cavani might begin however Varane and Martial out

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United tackle Atalanta within the Champions League tonight. United suffered a heavy defeat to Leicester on the weekend...

chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Anthony Martial misses out on Leicester trip after Manchester United star picks up injury while away with France, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that an injury picked up by Anthony Martial while away on international duty has ruled him out of Man United's trip to Leicester. Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that were held 1-1 by Everton before the break, with Cristiano Ronaldo brought back into the line-up having controversially been named on the bench against the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggests Jamie Carragher tried to destabilise Manchester United by insisting the club needed a 'better manager' ahead of Liverpool clash... as under-fire boss defends misfiring side's progress

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jamie Carragher claiming Manchester United need a 'better manager' was an attempt to destabilise the club ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this weekend. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Solskjaer's work in charge, but believes that United will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains 'SAFE from the sack' at Manchester United despite his side's stuttering form... as under-fire boss still has 'a lot of credit in the bank' among board members

Under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position remains safe from the sack despite his side's torrid run of form, according to reports. A 4-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester extended United's nightmare period, which has left them trailing the top four and stuttering in their expected title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United V#Atalanta#Group F Of Europe
MassLive.com

Atalanta, vs. Manchester United, Ronaldo in Champions League: Live stream, start time, how to watch

The pressure is on Manchester United Wednesday as the club stakes on Atalanta in a Champions League matchup. Even with Cristiano Ronaldo adding to Manchester United’s star-studded lineup, the club has hit a cold streak, going 2-1-4 over their last seven matches. That stretch also includes a shocking loss to Young Boys to open up Champions League play. With that said, Manchester United can re-take the top spot in Group F with a win. However, the pressure remains high, as Manchester United currently sits third in the group behind Young Boys due to tiebreaker. On the other side, Atalanta out of Italian Serie A currently lead the group with four points and controls their own destiny moving forward. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted as Cristiano Ronaldo seals comeback over Atalanta

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted by matchwinner Cristiano Ronaldo’s overall impact as Manchester United roared back to beat Atalanta on a night when poor defending threatened to cost them. The Old Trafford giants were subject of intense scrutiny in the build-up to Wednesday’s Champions League group game after Leicester all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United’s comeback win over Atalanta on wild Champions League night

It was the sort of script that is loved at this club, but it’s impossible to escape the feeling this one was used to paper over cracks that are by now huge gaps.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will doubtless put this down to the spirit and soul of the club, and it is true to say that this 3-2 win over Atalanta again showed that this team are at the very least playing for their manager. Cristiano Ronaldo offered yet another late match-winning moment, on another raucous European night.It was just that this victory was as much down to the willingness of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Taylor Daily Press

Manchester United corrects the lopsided position against Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo – who else – is the hero | The third round of the Champions League

An all-out crisis for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Manchester was averted. The Norwegian had something to correct after losing to YB Bern on the second day of play, but Man U once again acted sporadically against Atalanta. Ronaldo and his comrades created chances, but things got worse half an hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE

