Manchester United v Atalanta LIVE updates: Newest workforce information as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces essential Champions League conflict, Ronaldo and Cavani might begin however Varane and Martial out

The pressure is on Manchester United Wednesday as the club stakes on Atalanta in a Champions League matchup. Even with Cristiano Ronaldo adding to Manchester United’s star-studded lineup, the club has hit a cold streak, going 2-1-4 over their last seven matches. That stretch also includes a shocking loss to Young Boys to open up Champions League play. With that said, Manchester United can re-take the top spot in Group F with a win. However, the pressure remains high, as Manchester United currently sits third in the group behind Young Boys due to tiebreaker. On the other side, Atalanta out of Italian Serie A currently lead the group with four points and controls their own destiny moving forward. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

