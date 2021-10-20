Stacktrace Podcast 158: “Double unleashed”

The event, which kicks off at 10AM PT, comes just a smidge over a month after Apple’s last big event which brought a brand new iPhone and Apple Watch, among others. So, what does that leave? New Macs were the biggest question mark after the last event. The company is still in the midst of a two-year plan to upgrade all of its desktops and laptops to its in-house silicon. Perhaps we’ll be seeing that new MacBook Pro, with an upgraded version of last year’s M1 chip. A larger version of last year’s Arm-based iMac has been rumored, as well, along with a new Mac Mini.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO