CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Stacktrace Podcast 158: “Double unleashed”

By Guilherme Rambo
9to5Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14 and 16-inch Apple Silicon-based MacBook Pros have finally been revealed, and John and Rambo share their initial impressions of these new products and everything else that Apple announced during their “Unleashed” event....

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Apple is going ‘Unleashed’ for an October 18 event

The event, which kicks off at 10AM PT, comes just a smidge over a month after Apple’s last big event which brought a brand new iPhone and Apple Watch, among others. So, what does that leave? New Macs were the biggest question mark after the last event. The company is still in the midst of a two-year plan to upgrade all of its desktops and laptops to its in-house silicon. Perhaps we’ll be seeing that new MacBook Pro, with an upgraded version of last year’s M1 chip. A larger version of last year’s Arm-based iMac has been rumored, as well, along with a new Mac Mini.
BUSINESS
Mac Observer

Third Generation AirPods Likely to be ‘Unleashed’ at Apple Event

As I, and many others, suspected, it seems we will finally get the third generation of AirPods at the ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday. Leaks from Chinese social media site Weibo, picked up by MacRumors, suggest the earbuds will have an updated design. Now, as Apple has confirmed its likely last...
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Apple 'Unleashed' new MacBook Pros, Airpods

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Apple's 'Unleashed' event Monday unveiled new Macbooks and AirPods, among other products. The tech giant announced two new Macbook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. The new models house an improved 1080p FaceTime camera. In other changes, the touch bar has been replaced with a full-size function row and many ports are back, including MagSaf charger. They also have the HDMI port, three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Apple Unleashed: Everything we can expect

Slightly over a month after its September event, Apple is set for an “Unleashed” October event. This second product launch of the fall on October 18 is scheduled a day before Google’s much-anticipated Pixel event. Strategically timed or not, the Apple event is not going to have any competitive iPhones to show. The highlight of the “Unleashed” event will be the new MacBook Pros powered by an upgraded in-house processor.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Apple Products#Macbook Pros#Iphone#Revenuecat#Ios#Totalleecase Com
daringfireball.net

Last-Minutes Guesses for Today’s ‘Unleashed’ Event

All of these are purely guesses, based on rumors and my sense of which way the wind is blowing in Cupertino. I could well be wrong about most of these. I started a thread on Twitter with most of the following guesses — feel free to chime in with your guesses and wishes there. We need to do something for the next 90 minutes, might as well speculate.
COMPUTERS
imore.com

The Apple Store is down ahead of 'Unleashed' Mac event

Apple's 'Unleashed' Mac event will take place later today. The Apple store has gone offline ahead of the event, as expected. The company may also unveil new AirPods. Ahead of today's 'Unleashed' Mac event, Apple has taken down its online store. The company is expected to unveil its 2021 MacBook Pro at the event, likely powered by an updated version of the M1 chip.
ELECTRONICS
theapplepost.com

‘Unleashed’ special event now available to rewatch on YouTube

Didn’t get a chance to watch today’s “Unleashed” special event? Apple has uploaded the full event to YouTube, allowing you to rewatch the full keynote in chapters. The special event saw Apple unveil new products and services such as an all-new Apple Music Voice Plan subscription, new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for the Mac, and a whole lot more, including some surprise announcements.
TV & VIDEOS
idropnews.com

The 7 Biggest Surprises at Apple’s ‘Unleashed’ Event

It’s getting harder and harder for Apple to hold its cards close to its vest these days, and that’s especially true when it comes to major product redesigns. After all, with such a massive supply chain, it’s inevitable that once Apple starts the prototyping and manufacturing process, somebody somewhere could share that information with those eager to spread it far and wide across the internet.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Autoblog

Autoblog is Live: Playing 'Hot Wheels Unleashed'

The world is a crazy place and this is a crazy time. Everyone is looking for a good way to unwind, even us. As a way to inject some fun into our lives, we've been streaming racing and driving games on Twitch and Youtube Tuesday and Thursday from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. Eastern. Feel free to join us on Twitch, or Youtube.
VIDEO GAMES
macsparky.com

Mac Power Users 611: Unleashed, Indeed

The latest episode of Mac Power Users is out now. Stephen and I talk through Apple's new batch of MacBook Pros, powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max systems on a chip. 1Password: Have you ever forgotten a password? You don't have to worry about that anymore. Capital One:...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple releases iOS 15.1 on iPhone with SharePlay and more

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Recent reports have made it clear that iOS 15 is one of the buggiest iPhone software releases from Apple in quite some time. Thankfully, the company is rolling out fixes at a relatively fast pace. Two different iOS 15 releases already hit the iPhone in October. First, on October 1st, Apple released iOS 15.0.1 Then, the company released iOS 15.0.2 on October 11th with plenty of bug fixes. Now, with iOS 15.1, Apple is fixing even more problems that were introduced in...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPod success story was down to Steve Jobs keeping his word, says Tony Fadell

The iPod success story was far from assured, even after it was launched, says Tony Fadell, the man dubbed “father of the iPod.”. Early sales were nothing to write home about, and Fadell felt it would take three generations before the product line would take off, so he asked Apple cofounder Steve Jobs to make a promise…
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Concept: How a new MacBook Air could adopt the best parts of the iMac and MacBook Pro

As soon as Apple unveiled the new iMac earlier this year, it hit me that the company needed to give the same design treatment to its mobile counterpart, the MacBook Air. Soon after, the rumors started flowing in, and now that Apple has officially revealed its newest notebook designs with the MacBook Pro, it’s time to look ahead to how the MacBook Air could be redesigned.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy