Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: 5 Things We Learned

We take a look at the 5 things we learned from last night's dramatic 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Safe Pair Of Hands

When Liverpool bought Alisson Becker from Roma, the price tag was questioned. Why are Liverpool paying £67m for a keeper?

Last night's game is exactly why we paid £67m for a keeper. When called upon in a huge game away to one of the best teams in Europe, Alisson Becker re-paid his transfer fee.

Brazil's no.1 saved Liverpool on a few occasions as he was instrumental in Liverpool walking away from Madrid with all three points.

As the saying goes 'you get what you pay for.' Alisson certainly lives up to that saying.

You Can Run But You Can't Hide

Atletico Madrid met a very different Liverpool team last night than they did in their last meeting. Especially the first 20 minutes.

A Liverpool team that had grit in their teeth and are becoming more ruthless as the season goes on.

This Liverpool (in the first quarter of the match) is a terrifying team to play against. Before the reds dropped off, Atletico Madrid didn't know how to cope with the constant attacks.

Atletico are well known for being a tough, hard to break down team with one of the best defensive records in Europe in the last few years. This was tested as it never has before last night and it failed.

Diego Simeone can run off away from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool but he can't stay hidden for long. He has to come to Anfield yet. Which could be another nightmare night for the Spanish side.

Can't Defend Naivety

Recently Liverpool have been so poor defensively. Last night was not the first time this season Liverpool have threw away a lead.

If we want to be league champions or champions league winners again, this can't keep happening.

Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles. We learnt this 2 years ago when winning the title. Our defence was the best in the league.

Let's not forget, we still have the same defence. Although we missed Fabhino for the first half last night, It gives no excuses to the naivety our defence is showing.

This needs addressing as soon as possible if we want to see more Henderson trophy run-ups. I have faith in Jurgen Klopp and this team to sort it out and hopefully it starts Sunday.

Fab Foundation

Without the foundation for the house, the house crumbles. Without Fabinho in the midfield, the midfield crumbles.

As much as we talk about the importance of Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson Becker. The importance of Fabinho sometimes gets forgotten.

He allows the other midfielders to concentrate on their own roles and not have to think about covering the CDM role.

Yes the other midfielders should do better defensively but to scapegoat players like Naby Keita is harsh when Fabinho isn't there behind them.

Paul Pogba is the same at Manchester United. Gets exposed defensively because of the lack of a CDM. He can improve his defensive brain but that's not his job. Same with some of our players.

We need Fabinho to be fit and available for the whole season or we may have to endure more edge of the seat matches.

European Romance

The romance between Liverpool and the Champions League is still burning.

No matter who they are against, where they have to go and what gets in their way. Liverpool always show up in the Champions League.

Liverpool travelled to Spanish champions (who beat them in their last meeting) and ran them ragged within the first 20 mins.

Even when pegged back, you always knew Liverpool aren't done here. This is Liverpool in Europe. They are never done.

Liverpool still sit on top of a tough group with 9 points out of 9. Already looking like they are qualified, the reds are setting themselves up for another journey in Europe and love is in the air.

