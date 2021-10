"Regenerative" agriculture is a buzzword now, as the non-organic green-lite industry realizes that consumers have not embraced "sustainable". Regenerative agriculture is supposed to be different and better, just like all the prior green-lite terms. One private company that makes its money from selling regenerative certification says that it is based on measuring "the health of the land as a living system". This includes soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem function. That's a lot less broad and more land-specific than "sustainable".

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO