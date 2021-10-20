CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solange launches a library for rare books by Black authors

By By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thing about rare books is that they're, well, rare -- which means too many hidden gems are well out of reach for the everyday literary enthusiast. Solange is trying to change that. The singer's creative studio Saint Heron recently launched a free community library that aims to increase access to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Gwendolyn Brooks
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Octavia Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Books#Nonfiction Books#Black People#Library#Keeps Books#Saint Heron
