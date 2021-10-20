CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reason You're So Tired When You Wake Up

By Kimberly Smith
 6 days ago

Feeling a little tired after you wake up is normal. It takes several minutes for your brain and body to wake up, according to Healthline . However, if you feel tired after you wake up on a regular basis, then it could be a sign that something else is going on.

Your diet plays a role in how you sleep, and it can prevent you from feeling rested in the morning. Caffeine is a stimulant, so if you consume too much close to bedtime, you might find it is difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. Alcohol is another culprit when it comes to wrecking a good night's sleep. While it is a sedative, it can cause you to wake up more often throughout the night, which prevents you from getting deep sleep, per Cleveland Clinic . This kind of sleep disruption can lead to feeling tired in the morning.

Your Sleeping Environment Is Critical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lgEo_0cXPwJOs00

A poor environment can wreak havoc on how you sleep. If you wake up tired and stiff, or if some parts of your body ache, you might need to reassess your bed. Namely, your mattress. Your mattress should support your spine, and one that is too soft can lead to a sore back and neck pain. According to Self , your head should be even with your trunk when you sleep. A mattress that is too hard can lead to pain in the shoulders, knees, and back. If your pillow is too high or flat, it could keep your neck and head out of alignment, which can lead to poor sleep and waking up tired and achy, according to The Sleep Doctor . If your bedroom is too hot or too cold, you probably won't sleep well. Both cause you to toss and turn, which interrupts your sleeping. Studies show that cooler temperatures contribute to better sleep (via Healthline ).

If you find that correcting these issues does not help you feel more rested in the morning, you might want to talk it over with your doctor.

