Health

Collaborating across borders and barriers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the UN Food Systems Summit in September 2021, Erica Sheward, Director, Global Food Safety Initiative at The Consumer Goods Forum, discusses ways we can help ensure safe food for everyone and highlights key takeaways from the conference. The Secretary General recently convened the United Nations Food Systems Summit...

Phys.org

Nature doesn't recognise borders but countries can collaborate to save species—the Escazú Agreement shows how

Nature rarely recognizes national borders. Many Australian birds, for example, are annual visitors, splitting their time between Southeast Asia, Russia, and Pacific Islands. Yet, most efforts to protect ecological processes and habitats are designed and implemented by individual nations. Not only are these traditional approaches to conservation too geographically limited, they don't address problems that seep across borders and drive ecosystem decline.
WILDLIFE
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
Mashed

The Big Promise Tyson Is Making Its Unvaccinated Employees

Vaccine mandates may be causing people to walk off their jobs and out on the streets to protest, but it could also be saving lives at Tyson Foods, where 96 percent of workers are reportedly vaccinated against COVID-19. The percentage is a big deal for the company, because it has been dealing with worker shortages and was prepared to fire those who hadn't been vaccinated before a company-imposed deadline of November 1, 2021 (via ABC News).
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
Health
United Nations
GreenMatters

Kernza: The Perennial Grain With the Potential to Change Agriculture Forever

If you haven’t heard about Kernza, don’t feel too bad. This amazing grain was first developed by the scientists at The Land Institute in 2008. Since then, this scientific marvel has inspired many farmers and agricultural scientists to take a closer look into the development of similar perennial grains. What is Kernza, you may ask? Well, it isn’t just a fad food or a scientific anomaly, it’s a food product that has the potential to change agriculture forever.
AGRICULTURE
Juneau Empire

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep & Insomnia – Top 10 Hemp Edibles Review

Many people aren’t really aware of how important sleep is for our overall health. Great sleeping habits can go a long way in making us happier, more relaxed, and strengthening our immune system. Thus, finding natural supplements that will aid sleep without creating an addiction has become essential. In this quest, the best CBD gummies for sleep seem to be the perfect solution.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Only Eligible Household to Receive SNAP Benefits in November. Avail Them NOW!

The supplemental benefits will be available to households receiving SNAP benefits in November 2021. SNAP benefits are similar to those that were provided to households using the benefits in previous months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Human Services Monday morning.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Free Press - TFP

NIH Director Violated Agency Policy By ‘Intentionally’ Misrepresenting Natural COVID Immunity Study, Watchdog Alleges

National Institutes of “intentionally misrepresented” the conclusions of an August study on people with natural immunity from COVID-19 in violation of his agency’s scientific integrity policy, a watchdog group alleged in a complaint Wednesday. The watchdog group, Protect the Public’s Trust, alleged in its complaint that Collins violated his agency’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Nightmare: Going From Pandemic To Endemic

There’s a massive difference between a pandemic and an endemic, and experts weigh in when the covid pandemic could turn endemic. Vox.com is analyzing the issue and they recently posted an article about the subject. The article begins by noting the fact that the broad consensus among experts is that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Parkdale: Leading the World in Sustainable Yarn Manufacturing and Fiber Technology

As the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, Parkdale is fully committed to creating innovative and cost-effective solutions that protect the environment and improve lives. With over 29 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico and South America, the company can produce over 8,000 tons of yarn per week. What has made Parkdale so successful since its inception in 1916? They place sustainability, the environment and their customers at the heart of the organization and are committed to continuous improvement. By joining forces with the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, Parkdale assures its customers that the cotton ﬁber in its supply chain is...
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

U.S. to begin allowing Canadians across land border in November

HOULTON, Maine — Canadians will be able to travel into the United States beginning next month after 20 months of border closure that kept family and friends apart and hurt Maine’s border economy. U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced late on Oct. 12 that the department would amend...
HOULTON, ME
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
uga.edu

Breaking down biofuel barriers

Debra Mohnen, Georgia Athletic Association Professor in Complex Carbohydrate Research and professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, has made internationally recognized contributions to the field of plant cell-wall glycobiology with significant impacts on biomass and bioenergy research. In 75 peer-reviewed publications, which have generated more than 500 citations annually since 2013, she has advanced understanding of complex carbohydrates (glycans) that form the outer layer of plant cells. Pectin is essential for plant growth and form, yet the biosynthesis of this molecule was essentially a mystery. She took a biochemical approach, establishing assays, purifying enzymes and identifying the associated genes. She also discovered novel aspects of cell-wall biosynthesis that have transformed the field, including discoveries that pectin has many more forms and roles than previously expected. Greater understanding of pectin biosynthesis in multiple crops is enabling plant modification to increase agricultural output at a time of sustainability crisis for the world.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic has made it even harder for one in three Americans to obtain healthy, affordable food

COVID-19 has made food access more challenging for many communities. In Michigan State University’s Fall 2021 Food Literacy and Engagement Poll, 31% of the people we talked to said the pandemic had affected their household’s ability to obtain food. This included 28% of households earning less than $25,000, and 38% of those earning more than $75,000 annually. We surveyed 2,002 representative Americans between Aug. 27 and Sept. 1, 2021, to explore how the pandemic influenced the food landscape and shaped people’s food resources, choices and diet. Millions of Americans left the workforce during the pandemic, so it may not be surprising...
FAYETTE, MS

